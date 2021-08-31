Borat 2 Star Maria Bakalova's Next Role Isn't What You Expect

When Sacha Baron Cohen surprised the world by announcing a follow-up to his 2006 hit "Borat," few expected that the actress who plays Borat's daughter in the sequel would end up stealing the show. However, Maria Bakalova ended up nominated for an Oscar for her performance, and all that attention has helped her land exciting roles in new films, including one you probably weren't expecting.

A recurring motif in "Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm" is the difficulty that the film's title character has in performing the same type of interviews he did in the first film now that he is an internationally recognized figure. As a result, Bakalova's character, Tutar Sagdiyev, finds herself at the center of some of the film's most controversial moments, such as the scene with Rudy Giuliani in which an awkward clothing adjustment ended with a call to the police.

All of that exposure has helped Bakalova land parts in films that seem like a natural outlet for her comedy skills, such as the upcoming Judd Apatow production "The Bubble," which she was actually filming when she found out about her Oscar nomination. After "Borat 2," a Judd Apatow joint seems pretty center field for Bakalova, but her next project isn't nearly as predictable. Bakalova, clearly looking to broaden her range, is moving into romantic comedies.