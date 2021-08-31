Johnny Cage's Voice Actor Has Endorsed This Wrestler To Take On The Role In Mortal Kombat 2

Ever since he made his debut in the very first "Mortal Kombat" video game, the cocky yet undeniably talented movie star/martial artist Johnny Cage has been a fan-favorite character. He isn't just a talented fighter with a roster of killer moves, he also brings a much-needed dose of humor to the violent proceedings. That is especially true in the recently released animated film "Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms" where the character is voiced by Joel McHale.

McHale — the former host of "The Soup" and star of "Community" — also played Johnny Cage in the first installment of the "Mortal Kombat Legends" series, subtitled "Scorpion's Revenge." The actor nails the mix of class clown goofiness and dogged determination required to make Johnny Cage work. So, when he gives his opinion on who should take on the role for the presumably upcoming sequel to 2021's live-action "Mortal Kombat," it's worth taking into consideration.

During an interview with ComingSoon.net, McHale was asked what he thinks about WWE wrestler and reality TV star The Miz playing the part. McHale didn't mince words: "Tremendous. I think he's perfect. I'm not kidding."

Here's what else McHale had to say about The Miz and why the wrestler's name is being bandied about for the role.