Why Mortal Kombat Legends' Shaggy Reveal Has Fans Howling

The recent "Mortal Kombat" games are known for incorporating characters from outside the iconic franchise, such as Freddy Krueger and the Xenomorph from "Alien," into their rosters. With the new animated movie "Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms" it appears that a new krossover kombatant has entered the arena. Prepare to meet the brutal fury of ... Shaggy from "Scooby-Doo"?

The opening of the recently released movie presents a very peculiar take on the classic WB logo gag. After watching Scorpion show off some of his moves, the logo itself swings open, revealing a green, glowing Shaggy with Scooby by his side. "Get over here, man!" Shaggy yells as he grabs Scorpion and drags him away.

When co-creator of the original "Mortal Kombat" game Ed Boon threw the opener up on Twitter, it was met with an enthusiastic fan response. However, it's not merely the absurdity of it all that commenters were responding to. The inclusion of Shaggy has fans hopeful that, as Twitter user @SMGxPrincessirl puts it, "The prophecy shall be fulfilled!¡"

Here's why fans are so hyped to see Shaggy popping up in "Mortal Kombat Legends."