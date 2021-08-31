Why Sarah From The November Man Looks So Familiar

In 2014, Eliza Taylor snagged the lead role of Clarke Griffin in The CW's "The 100." The dystopian sci-fi thriller followed the lone survivors of an apocalyptic nuclear war, who, after 97 years living on a spaceship, are sent back to Earth in the hopes of repopulating the planet. However, the group soon finds that creating a new life for the human race might just bring out the worst in them, and Clarke must struggle to make sense of her strange new existence.

"The 100" was enormously popular, running for seven seasons. It was well-regarded by critics and fans alike, holding a Rotten Tomatoes Certified Fresh score of 76%. Taylor was thrilled to join the project, saying she was almost ready to give up on her Hollywood dreams when she got the call. Speaking with Starburst Magazine, she said, "I was ready to pack my bags and go back to Australia because I didn't know how I was going to survive in LA any longer, and then I got a call from my manager to say that an audition I'd done months ago for a film had been looked at by the producers of this TV show called 'The 100' and they wanted me to go in for a reading the next day. So I read the script that night and loved it."

Taylor also shared how much she enjoyed playing such a powerful, driven character like Clarke, remarking, "I think it's a very good time for young women in TV at the moment, there are a lot more strong female characters coming out of the woodwork and [...] I'm really proud to be playing one of them."