Simu Liu Opens Up About The Moment He Learned He'd Been Cast As Shang-Chi

Getting the phone call that you're about to star in a Marvel movie is an experience that most actors (and fans) can only dream of. Simu Liu, star of the upcoming "Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," recently talked about what that call was like.

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" is the second movie in Marvel's Phase Four, and it's groundbreaking for several reasons. The character of Shang Chi was first introduced in Marvel Comics in 1972. While he's been part of Marvel's plans for the MCU since as early as 2006, this will be his big-screen debut. Then there's the fact that this is the first Marvel film with an all-Asian and Asian-American cast.

Before being cast as Shang-Chi, Liu was most well-known for starring in the Asian-Canadian sitcom "Kim's Convenience." Now, he's about to star in a movie that's poised to become the next "Black Panther." Here's what it was like when Simu Liu got the big call.