Fans Of Netflix's You Just Got The Season 3 News They've Been Waiting For

Fans have known for a while that Season 3 of "You" is coming, but now you finally know exactly when to expect it. Per Deadline, the further adventures of the ever-creepy Joe and his various obsessions are arriving on October 15, when the season premiere drops on Netflix. What's more, the Season 3 date announcement video posted on Netflix's official YouTube channel hints at things to come in a delicious manner ... literally.

The announcement clip shows Joe baking a delicious, yet slightly ominous-looking baby-themed cake, while musing on the nature of parenthood and the difficulty of choosing a name. "People these days will name their kids anything to get attention," he says. "And despite your mother's background and your Glamma's determination to refer to you as 'Forty reincarnated', I know better. A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I was saying that the thought of a mini-me was purely exciting and not without ... challenges. Let's just say I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do." His familiar creepiness now established, Joe then goes on to muse about the name he should give the baby — finally setting on Henry — and wondering how he'll end up shaping the kid. "Who are you going to be, Henry?"

Anyone who has watched "You" knows that putting Joe in charge of another human being is a terrifying idea, and when you combine that to the other unsavory actions he's bound to take in the show's upcoming new episodes, fans might just be in for the most thrilling season of "You" yet.

Season 3 of "You" will premiere on Netflix on October 15.