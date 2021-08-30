Celebs React To Ed Asner's Heartbreaking Death

Asner touched the lives of many people throughout his long life. Joe Montegna, a longtime friend of Asner who was responsible for the late actor's appearance on "Criminal Minds," paid tribute to him on Twitter on Sunday. He posted a photo of the two together and also wrote, "Today I lost a friend, our business has lost a consummate actor and the world has lost a tremendous advocate for autism. R. I. P. @TheOnlyEdAsner."

Cynthia Nixon, who worked alongside Asner in 2017, also posted a photo on Twitter writing, "Ed Asner, you were one of a kind. From having grown up loving him in everything from the Mary Tyler Moore Show to Lou Grant to Up, and finally getting to work with him in 2017, this man was a legend that certainly didn't disappoint up close. Ed, we will miss you terribly."

Actress and comedian Wanda Sykes also took to Twitter to remember him. "I had the honor to witness Ed's generosity and compassion first hand. He was one of a kind and will be sorely missed," she wrote. Mark Hamill paid tribute as well, writing, "A great man...a great actor... a great life. Thank you Mr. Asner. #RIP."

Similar sentiments were shared by Bob Saget, who had welcomed Asner on his podcast earlier in the month. "We just lost a great one," he wrote. "Ed always wanted to be part of things that mattered. Cant believe he was just a guest on my podcast August 16. Deepest condolences to his family that he loved so much."

Tom Arnold remembered Asner and the work he did off-screen as well. "My friend Ed Asner was everything I've always wanted to be. Actor, author, activist, warm, lovable, gruff, lefty, patriot and a great father," he wrote on Twitter. "Every member of SAG owes Ed Asner so much. Please keep supporting ⁦@EdAsnerCenter."

The Ed Asner Family Center seeks to enrich the lives of those with special needs and their families through art, music, and wellness. You can learn more about it here.