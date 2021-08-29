In Ed Asner's Acting Career, One Role Stands Above The Rest

Ed Asner, who passed today at 91, is, to put it simply, one of the greatest television icons of all time. The most decorated male performer in Emmy Award history (via Business Insider), he could consistently be relied upon throughout his career to bring any part to life in the most indelible way possible, whether it was a compassionate inner-city school principal on "The Bronx Zoo," a hot-tempered immigrant father on "Rich Man, Poor Man," a slave ship captain on "Roots," a larger-than-life elderly supervillainess on "Superman: The Animated Series," or J. Jonah Jameson on the 1990s "Spider-Man" toon.

His movie roles weren't too shabby, either. In addition to the villain of the classic Howard Hawks western "El Dorado," he played Santa Claus in "Elf," and everyone's favorite grumpy old man, Carl Fredricksen, in Disney-Pixar's "Up" — two roles for which he harbored particular affection. And, just recently, Asner returned to TV screens in style with memorable appearances on "Dead to Me," playing Judy (Linda Cardellini)'s sweet retirement home friend Abe Rifkin, and "Cobra Kai," playing Johnny (William Zabka)'s ignoble stepfather Sid Weinberg.

Amidst all those memorable roles, however, there's one Ed Asner character that inarguably stands tall as his crowning acting achievement. As we look back on the career of this screen legend, special attention must be paid to his 12-year performance as Lou Grant.