Ed Asner Revealed How He Really Felt About His Roles In Elf And Up

For most actors, playing even one iconic character in their career is a gift, but late Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner was blessed with many of them. It shouldn't be surprising, considering the prolific actor amassed more than 400 roles over the course of a career spanning more than six decades (via IMDb).

For a large portion of the adult viewing population, Asner was Lou Grant, the boss of Minneapolis TV news station WJM in the classic series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" — a role that extended into a more dramatic 1977 spin-off centered around his character, thereby giving Asner five more seasons to play Grant on top of the seven he had on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Asner also gave incredible performances in such classic TV miniseries as "Rich Man, Poor Man" and "Roots." Asner — with his talent for playing characters with gruff demeanors and gravelly voices — also found great success doing voiceover work for numerous animated projects, including roles in such shows as "The Simpsons," "SpongeBob SquarePants," "Batman: The Animated Series," and "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" (voicing, appropriately, newsman J. Jonah Jameson).

Despite his impressive list of credits in various family-friendly TV series, though, it was a pair of now-classic movies — one live-action and one animated — that introduced Asner's talents to a new generation in a major way.