The Devastating Death Of Ed Asner

Ed Asner, former president of the Screen Actors Guild best known for portraying Lou Grant on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," has died at 91 on Sunday, August 29, per Variety. Asner leaves behind four children: Matthew, Liza, Kate, and Charles. He was first married to Nancy Sykes from 1959 to 1988, then to Cindy Gilmore from 1998 to 2015. He had not remarried at the time of his death.

Asner's family shared news of the actor's death on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, announcing, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head — Goodnight dad. We love you."

A publicist for Asner confirmed the actor's passing. At time of reporting, the cause of Asner's death is unknown.

In light of Asner's death, his fans are looking back at his extraordinary life and career. Read on as we pay our respects to the legendary television actor.