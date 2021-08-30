We Finally Know How Mark Hamill Feels About Fan Reactions To The Mandalorian
The epic Disney+ "Star Wars" show, "The Mandalorian," has been a rollercoaster ride for the entirety of its two seasons, but the show's Season 2 finale brought the biggest surprise of them all. The show's two-season Baby Yoda (aka Grogu) arc came to the best possible end when — spoiler alert if you haven't seen the episode yet — a mysterious, cloaked Jedi flying an X-wing boards Moff Gideon's (Giancarlo Esposito) ship and casually tears through the hordes of attacking Dark Troopers, finally revealing himself to be none other than Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). The stunned viewers can only stare in awe, as Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) says his goodbyes to Grogu, who leaves with the legendary Jedi to work on his Force training.
"The Mandalorian" went to downright bizarre lengths to hide Hamill's epic cameo in the show, and the crew behind the scenes was delighted to see their childhood idol reprise the legendary role. The fans, of course, were equally thrilled — and now, Hamill himself has revealed how he feels about the fans' reactions to his cameo in "The Mandalorian."
The Mandalorian reaction videos made him one happy Hamill
Mark Hamill didn't like the fan reactions. He loved them. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Star Wars" legend loved seeing the fans freak-outs over his cameo at least as much as actually revisiting his iconic role.
"Jon [Favreau] sent me links to reaction videos, which were just — I don't get to see these things in the audience," said Hamill. "To see grown men cry and people screaming their heads off. It was really, really thrilling for me to see them enjoying it so much."
It's not exactly shocking that Hamill was so profoundly impacted by the overjoyed fandom, seeing as he considers the viewers the absolute most important part of the entire franchise. "We love the fans," the actor elaborated. "If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be sitting here, talking to you. They are the most loyal, passionate group of people I've ever encountered. I just have deep gratitude for their enthusiasm over the years. I never expected that. It's been something that I really cherish."
It remains to be seen whether we've seen the last of Luke Skywalker in "The Mandalorian," but even if the Season 2 cameo was the character's on-screen swan song, Hamill's kind words will no doubt only strengthen the warm relationship between him and the "Star Wars" fandom.