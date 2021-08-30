We Finally Know How Mark Hamill Feels About Fan Reactions To The Mandalorian

Mark Hamill didn't like the fan reactions. He loved them. In fact, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the "Star Wars" legend loved seeing the fans freak-outs over his cameo at least as much as actually revisiting his iconic role.

"Jon [Favreau] sent me links to reaction videos, which were just — I don't get to see these things in the audience," said Hamill. "To see grown men cry and people screaming their heads off. It was really, really thrilling for me to see them enjoying it so much."

It's not exactly shocking that Hamill was so profoundly impacted by the overjoyed fandom, seeing as he considers the viewers the absolute most important part of the entire franchise. "We love the fans," the actor elaborated. "If it weren't for them, I wouldn't be sitting here, talking to you. They are the most loyal, passionate group of people I've ever encountered. I just have deep gratitude for their enthusiasm over the years. I never expected that. It's been something that I really cherish."

It remains to be seen whether we've seen the last of Luke Skywalker in "The Mandalorian," but even if the Season 2 cameo was the character's on-screen swan song, Hamill's kind words will no doubt only strengthen the warm relationship between him and the "Star Wars" fandom.