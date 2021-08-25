The Mandalorian Went To Bizarre Lengths To Hide Mark Hamill's Involvement In Season 2 Finale

We're all caught up on "The Mandalorian," right? We all know the score? In the aftermath of a climactic battle, Mando receives a visit from the most intense child services officer in the "Star Wars" universe, who confidently informs the bounty hunter that a spaceship full of guns isn't a safe place for a child, not compared to a school full of laser swords. With that ironclad argument in play and the promise that nothing bad will ever happen at Jedi school, Grogu takes off with his new adoptive pappy, Luke Skywalker.

Even with the nigh-impenetrable Disney-brand wall of secrecy surrounding the project, it's pretty astonishing to think that season two of "The Mandalorian" managed to make it to the finish line without springing a leak. Even Mark Hamill called the fact that the secret was so well kept "nothing less than a miracle." As it turns out, the whole thing had less to do with luck and more to do with the three factors to successful filmmaking: Trickery, CGI, and lying to the actors.