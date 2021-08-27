Mary Elizabeth Winstead Is Ready To Return To One Of Her Most Famous Roles

Mary Elizabeth Winstead has had some excellent roles in her career so far, including Ramona Flowers in "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World," Michelle in "10 Cloverfield Lane," Nikki Swango in "Fargo" Season 3, and Kate in the upcoming Netflix action movie "Kate." But one of her most famous roles is a superheroic one.

In the 2020 DC Extended Universe action comedy "Birds of Prey," Winstead played Helena Bertinelli, who is also known as the Huntress. Bertinelli is a crossbow-wielding vigilante who is on a mission to get revenge against the gangsters who killed her family. At the end of the movie, she teams up with former Gotham City detective Renee Montoya and another vigilante, the supersonic-screaming Dinah Lance/Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett) to form the crime fighting team Birds of Prey.

The film underperformed at the box office, but has been well-enough liked by fans to warrant a spinoff. A Black Canary-focused film is in development for the streaming service HBO Max, with a script to be written by Smollett's "Lovecraft Country" collaborator Misha Green.

Winstead doesn't know if she'll be returning as the Huntress for the Black Canary movie, but she'd love to put the character's purple leather suit on again if she gets the chance.