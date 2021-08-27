Nora Arnezeder Dishes On Her Voyage To The Colony, Looks Back On Army Of The Dead, And More - Exclusive Interview

When we first talked for "Army of the Dead" a few months ago, I remember you were sad that COVID forced you to miss "The Colony," also known as "Tides," at its premiere at Berlin Film Festival. You have to be happy now, though, knowing that people in the U.S. are going to see it.

Yes, I'm so happy. I'm so happy that my friends and family are going to see the movie as well. I saw the movie in my living room a month ago, and I was so proud of it. I'm so proud of what Tim did. He's such an amazing director and one of the best that I've worked with. And it's one of the best movies I've ever made, and I'm really, really proud of it. I got the part three years ago. Everyone took the chance to hire me, because it was a lead role, and Tim trusted me. And we did it together, and it was one of the best experiences I've ever had. And I cannot wait to watch it in the cinema. I miss those days when we could go to the cinema, feeling free.

Right from the very beginning of "The Colony," it seems to me — like when you worked with Zack Snyder in "Army of the Dead" — that you're not afraid to get down and dirty in the mud, the blood, and whatever gets in your way. Do you have an attraction to those sorts of roles?

Yeah. To me, the roles that have the most obstacles are the best. I like being challenged, and I like to play different characters. I like to embody different characters and renew myself and discover myself or parts of myself through my characters. I discovered a lot of things shooting "Tides."

You referred to it as "Tides." Is it still called "Tides" in Europe or is the official title of the film now "The Colony"?

It's "The Colony" and "Tides." In Europe, it's "Tides," and "The Colony" in America.