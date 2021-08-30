What Nora Arnezeder Really Thinks Of Her Army Of The Dead And The Colony Characters - Exclusive

Fresh off the success of her role as Lilly, aka "The Coyote," in Zack Snyder's smash zombie heist "Army of the Dead," French actor Nora Arnezeder is playing a character facing insurmountable odds once again — this time on a decimated planet in "The Colony." The film — which is now in theaters and available in digital and video on demand — is Arnezeder's second physically demanding film to come out this year, and she couldn't be any more thrilled to take a deep dive into another heavy-duty role.

"To me, the roles that have the most obstacles are the best. I like being challenged, and I like to play different characters," Arnezeder told Looper in an exclusive interview. "I like to embody different characters and renew myself and discover myself or parts of myself through my characters."

Set in the distant future, "The Colony," which was released under the title "Tides" in Europe, begins with an astronaut, Blake (Arnezeder) and her colleagues crash landing on a return trip to Earth decades after several inhabitants fled the planet as a result of it becoming uninhabitable. However, since the remote planet that Earth colonized, Kepler-209, prevented procreation because of its atmosphere, Blake and her crew return home in a bid to save the future of humankind.