Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

It's been over two years since we first got to see Zachary Levi make his leap from the nine realms of the MCU to full-blown superhero status in the DCEU as Shazam. While there are a lot of arguments to be made about what movie is the "turning point" for the DCEU where both critics and fans started really enjoying the stories coming out, you'd have some solid ground to stand on if you said "Shazam!" was the turning point. Not only was the film colorful, heartwarming, and fun, but it also retained a reverence for the movies that came before it — heck, there's even an "appearance" by Superman at the very end.

And since "Shazam!" bowed, the DCEU has both expanded its scope and respected what came before, with "Birds of Prey" and "The Suicide Squad" accomplishing the former and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" doing the latter.

All of that means one thing: people want more Shazam! They introduced Mister Mind at the very end of the movie, so you can't leave us hanging on that weirdness forever! Thankfully, we just got word that the next movie, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," just hit a major milestone.