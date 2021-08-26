Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Just Hit A Major Production Milestone
It's been over two years since we first got to see Zachary Levi make his leap from the nine realms of the MCU to full-blown superhero status in the DCEU as Shazam. While there are a lot of arguments to be made about what movie is the "turning point" for the DCEU where both critics and fans started really enjoying the stories coming out, you'd have some solid ground to stand on if you said "Shazam!" was the turning point. Not only was the film colorful, heartwarming, and fun, but it also retained a reverence for the movies that came before it — heck, there's even an "appearance" by Superman at the very end.
And since "Shazam!" bowed, the DCEU has both expanded its scope and respected what came before, with "Birds of Prey" and "The Suicide Squad" accomplishing the former and "Zack Snyder's Justice League" doing the latter.
All of that means one thing: people want more Shazam! They introduced Mister Mind at the very end of the movie, so you can't leave us hanging on that weirdness forever! Thankfully, we just got word that the next movie, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," just hit a major milestone.
The difference between the first and second Shazam movies is...
We've got a long wait to go yet before "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" makes its way to theaters — June 2, 2023, to be exact. But that doesn't mean we haven't already gotten a lot of exciting new information about the film. For one thing, Billy Batson and company have all gotten exciting new updates to their super suits. We also know that Mary Bromfield is no longer being played by two actresses, but one — Grace Fulton.
We also know about some other new and returning faces. On the returning side of things, we've got Djimon Hounsou reprising his role as the wizard Shazam. And, even more exciting, Dame Helen Mirren is finally getting into the superhero business by playing the daughter of the Greek god Atlas, Hespera. Word on the street is that Mirren is actually the villain of the film, which is very exciting.
And, today, thanks to director David F. Sandberg, we know one other very important fact — "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is very near completing its primary shooting. "Day 68," wrote Sandberg on Instagram. "This is how many days the first Shazam shoot was. Almost at the finish line!"
It's interesting that the sequel has a longer production schedule. Granted, all films great and small are dealing with the complexities of COVID restrictions, but hopefully part of the longer production also means an even bigger movie for Shazam and the whole Shazam fam.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" hits theaters on June 2, 2023.