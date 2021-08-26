The King's Man Finally Delivered The Red Band Trailer You've Been Waiting For
It's been four years since audiences last saw the Kingsman team take on a death-defying mission to save the world. Thankfully, the suave, fictional intelligence agency is back in "The King's Man," a brand new film that will explore the history behind the organization. Yes, unfortunately, this means Eggsy (Taron Egerton) isn't back for the new film. Instead, "The King's Man" follows Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford and Harris Dickinson as his protégé, Conrad, as they attempt to stop World War I from breaking out.
Like most recent blockbusters, "The King's Man" has faced plenty of delays and has been reshuffled several times since its original November 2019 release date. Now, it's finally set to arrive later this year on December 22. In anticipation of the film's release, 20th Century Studios has unveiled a brand new red band trailer for the film to get audiences a little more excited for the action-packed prequel as well. Meanwhile, the core "Kingsman" series is still an active franchise, with a third film titled "Kingsman: The Blue Blood" currently being developed by director Matthew Vaughn.
For now though, the new red band trailer for "The King's Man" offers a better look at the film's stylish, brutal violence, while also giving fans more of a taste of the performances given by cast members Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and Tom Hollander.
A Kingsman, a swordsman, and a mad man
Previous trailers for "The King's Man" have kept things pretty clean for marketing purposes, but the red band trailer unleashes the film's spies in all their profane glory. It kicks things off with a brief but vulgar conversation between the Duke of Oxford and Grigori Rasputin (Rhys Ifans). The scene gives us a glimpse of Rasputin's intimidating nature (and questionable business techniques) before the trailer goes on to establish the Kingsman as "the first independent intelligence agency," which steps in when governments fail to act.
From there, the "King's Man" trailer quickly ramps up the swearing, action, and blood. The trailer also reassures fans that the prequel isn't pulling its punches when Shola (Djimon Hounsou) graphically beheads an intimidating goon with a sword. Surprisingly, there isn't much gore elsewhere in the trailer, but its red band rating is still definitely earned by some of the included lines of dialogue. For instance, Polly (Gemma Arterton) gets a brief moment in the spotlight when she isn't afraid to tell her well-dressed colleagues to "stop f**king about!" in the middle of a fight. Already, she's shaping up to be the real MVP of the film.
All in all, it's a pretty short trailer, only clocking in at 1 minute and 51 seconds long, so it doesn't reveal much about the actual meat and bones of the film's story. That said, the film's mysterious Scottish villain (known only as "The Shepherd") is shown in the trailer, and can be heard at one point yelling, "F**k this gentleman s***e, I'm gonna love killing you!" So he sure seems friendly.
Fortunately, fans will get to see why he actually wants to plunge the world into chaos when "The King's Man" arrives in theaters on December 22.