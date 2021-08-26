The King's Man Finally Delivered The Red Band Trailer You've Been Waiting For

It's been four years since audiences last saw the Kingsman team take on a death-defying mission to save the world. Thankfully, the suave, fictional intelligence agency is back in "The King's Man," a brand new film that will explore the history behind the organization. Yes, unfortunately, this means Eggsy (Taron Egerton) isn't back for the new film. Instead, "The King's Man" follows Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford and Harris Dickinson as his protégé, Conrad, as they attempt to stop World War I from breaking out.

Like most recent blockbusters, "The King's Man" has faced plenty of delays and has been reshuffled several times since its original November 2019 release date. Now, it's finally set to arrive later this year on December 22. In anticipation of the film's release, 20th Century Studios has unveiled a brand new red band trailer for the film to get audiences a little more excited for the action-packed prequel as well. Meanwhile, the core "Kingsman" series is still an active franchise, with a third film titled "Kingsman: The Blue Blood" currently being developed by director Matthew Vaughn.

For now though, the new red band trailer for "The King's Man" offers a better look at the film's stylish, brutal violence, while also giving fans more of a taste of the performances given by cast members Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, and Tom Hollander.