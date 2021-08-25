Is Jason Momoa And Dave Bautista's Buddy Cop Movie Actually Happening?

Never fear, dedicated fans: the Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista buddy cop movie is in the works. On August 19, Bautista tweeted, "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go... Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait." It turns out Bautista was doing more than just manifesting. Appearing on The Late Late Show, Momoa told host James Corden, "We're doing it" (via ComicBook.com). Momoa elaborated, sharing his exchange with Baustista, "He literally texted me four days ago, going, 'We need to do a buddy cop film.' We love each other. And I said, 'Absolutely.' And he said, 'Let's do it in Hawaii.' And I said, 'Let's do it. I have an idea.' So it's off to the races now."

Getting a film into production takes more than just a text exchange, but with the star power (and box office draw) of Momoa and Baustista, we have no doubt the pair will find a studio eager to throw cash at this project — and we will be first in line at the theater come opening day.