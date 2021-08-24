Sony's Marvel Franchise Just Got A Very Interesting Official Name

You might've heard, but the first trailer for the new "Spider-Man" flick is out in the world, and it's safe to say "No Way Home" is about to break the Marvel Cinematic Universe open in ways too major to fully comprehend just yet. That trailer did, of course, confirm several theories that've been spinning around the web for months now, primarily the opening of the multiverse that's set to cause major issues for Spidey (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and the MCU at large.

It also heralded the arrival of a few big bads from "Spider-Man" films past. While Alfred Molina's Doc Ock (from the Tobey Maguire trilogy) is front and center in the trailer, we also get teases of Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Thomas Haden Church's Sandman (also the Maguire movies), along with Jamie Foxx's Electro and Rhys Ifans' Lizard (the Andrew Garfield franchise) — meaning Spider-Man will likely face off against a big screen Sinister Six in the film.

As Spider-Man fans no doubt know, Sony Pictures has been filling out their own cinematic universe of web-slinger-adjacent movies in recent years via a slate of flicks fronting famous villains from "Spider-Man" comics. And with "No Way Home" officially blending Sony's Spider-verse into the fracturing MCU timeline, it seems more crossover madness may indeed be on the horizon as ScreenRant is reporting Sony Pictures has just renamed their Marvel off-shoot projects "Sony's Spider-Man Universe."