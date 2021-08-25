The One Avenger That Was So Important For Writer AC Bradley To Include In What If...? - Exclusive

A.C. Bradley dished on what the process looked like in deciding which direction to take each character and the ventures that didn't pan out. "Well, when it came to writing 'What If...?' you kind of, you look for the character and you try and find a new way into them, like a new storyline, like where's the heart in this character, where's the hero behind the iconic silhouette. There were a few times we accidentally walked into walls."

"I joked earlier on, I think we accidentally pitched the ending of 'Endgame' or parts of 'Endgame' so many times they let me and my story editor, Matt Chauncey, see a very early cut of it before the special effects were in because it was getting cruel," Bradley added. "We pitched old man Steve. We had a couple of jokes, and I kept wanting to do Professor Hulk. And it was like, 'Let's just let her watch it because we're wasting everyone's time.' And also, it was getting constantly spoiled for me."

"At one point," she continued, "there was a Peter Quill idea that was like, oh wait, we just walked into parts of 'Guardians 3.' So let's step out, step away, walk away, Claire, very carefully, hands in the air, because I'm sure that movie's going to be amazing. But that's kind of the fun, and these characters, we all relate to them. So there are stories we always want to tell."

Fans can tune into new episodes of "What If...?" Wednesdays on Disney+.