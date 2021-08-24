Did WandaVision Tease Spider-Man: No Way Home's Trailer Release?
To put it mildly, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten crazy. "WandaVision" proved that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the Scarlet Witch we've all hoped she'd be, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" made Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) the new Captain America while fleshing out Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and "Loki" flat-out broke the multiverse. Those are just Disney+ titles, but rest assured, "Black Widow" had plenty to offer the franchise too, and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as well as "Eternals" will bring even more to the table.
That brings us to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," arguably one of the most highly anticipated MCU installments since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." This sequel to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has captivated the minds of fans for ages, especially once rumors of a potential Spider-Verse and the return of several iconic villains began making the rounds online. As its December 2021 release date drew nearer, calls for the first trailer grew louder and louder, with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures officially giving in on August 23, 2021.
When looking at that particular date, eagle-eyed MCU fans would be reminded of its significance to "WandaVision." Therefore, did the Disney+ favorite intentionally tease the reveal of the "No Way Home" teaser? Let's take a closer look.
The mystery of August 23
As a refresher, let's go back to the debut episode of "WandaVision," titled "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience" — a monochromatic installment occupied by a witch and her android husband who wore their reverence for classic television on their sleeves. Throughout the first few scenes, both Wanda and Vision (Paul Bettany) keep looking at their kitchen calendar, perplexed by the image of a heart drawn over the date of August 23. In-universe, it represented their dinner plans with the Hart couple, but was it actually telling fans it would bring with it the "No Way Home" trailer in real life?
@HarianaftBAE posed this theory on Twitter, but given the circumstances, it's likely just a coincidence. First and foremost, it's important to address that August 23, 2021, is the date for Sony CinemaCon 2021. What better way to unveil arguably the most requested trailer of the year than at a high-profile company event? Not to mention, a low-resolution, unfinished version of the teaser made the rounds on social media only a day prior — dividing fans in the process. At that point, the studio didn't have much of a reason not to release it in full HD.
All things considered, "WandaVision" most likely had nothing to do with the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" teaser drop. But then again, the MCU works in mysterious ways, so maybe there's more credence to this idea than we've given it credit for.