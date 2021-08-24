Did WandaVision Tease Spider-Man: No Way Home's Trailer Release?

To put it mildly, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has gotten crazy. "WandaVision" proved that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) is the Scarlet Witch we've all hoped she'd be, "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" made Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) the new Captain America while fleshing out Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), and "Loki" flat-out broke the multiverse. Those are just Disney+ titles, but rest assured, "Black Widow" had plenty to offer the franchise too, and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" as well as "Eternals" will bring even more to the table.

That brings us to "Spider-Man: No Way Home," arguably one of the most highly anticipated MCU installments since 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." This sequel to "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has captivated the minds of fans for ages, especially once rumors of a potential Spider-Verse and the return of several iconic villains began making the rounds online. As its December 2021 release date drew nearer, calls for the first trailer grew louder and louder, with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures officially giving in on August 23, 2021.

When looking at that particular date, eagle-eyed MCU fans would be reminded of its significance to "WandaVision." Therefore, did the Disney+ favorite intentionally tease the reveal of the "No Way Home" teaser? Let's take a closer look.