The Suicide Squad's Mikaela Hoover Reveals What It Was Like Working With The Star-Studded Cast - Exclusive

Actor Mikaela Hoover is a longtime friend and colleague of James Gunn, the best part of which is reuniting with him and working with new actors on his new films. Hoover, whose work with Gunn dates back to 2008, first appeared in the director's 2010 dark superhero comedy "Super," which also featured Gunn regular Michael Rooker — who, along with Hoover, also appeared in the MCU's "Guardians of the Galaxy" in 2013. From there, Hoover and Rooker both had roles in the 2016 horror thriller "The Belko Experiment" — written and produced by Gunn — which marked actor David Dastmalchian's introduction the filmmaker's orbit.

Unsurprisingly, Hoover got the call to be in Gunn's latest superhero opus, "The Suicide Squad," in which Rooker and Dastmalchian also appeared. "They are both amazing people. Rooker is one of my favorite humans on the planet, just because he's Rooker ... just one of a kind," Hoover told Looper in an exclusive interview. "David has the kindest heart of any human being. I mean, I got to meet David in Colombia, and we got to spend time together, and he is just such an incredible human. I mean, everybody that knows him says the same thing, same with Rooker. James has a way of also bringing people together that are really, really good humans. So, I'm very blessed for that as well."

And while she didn't share any scenes with him in "The Suicide Squad," Mikaela Hoover also met John Cena on the film's Atlanta set — where she was freaked out by his physique. "His arm is bigger than my entire body, which is kind of cool," Hoover quipped.