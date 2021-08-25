Netflix September 2021 - The Best New Movies And TV Shows To Watch

Once again, Netflix is out to make sure that your movie nights will be diverse and plentiful, as the streamer drops no less than 16 original films over the month of September. The movie month starts on September 2 with "Afterlife of the Party," in which Cassie (Victoria Justice) dies in her own birthday party, but can't move on before her spirit fixes a few past mistakes. The month wraps up with a bang on September 29 with a whole trio of films, including the chilling horror movie, "No One Gets Out Alive." Speaking of frightful stuff, there's also "Nightbooks," which is out on September 15, and features none other than Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones") as an evil witch. You might also want to check out the paranoia-inducing home invasion thriller "Intrusion," which drops on September 22.

One of the most interesting Netflix movies on September 2021 is without doubt "The Starling." The movie is based on a script which, as Deadline notes, has been on the pipeline for a number of years, and made its name as one of the best unproduced things in the land. Melissa McCarthy plays a grieving woman whose life becomes oddly intertwined with an antagonistic bird in this drama-comedy, which also features Kevin Kline, Chris O'Dowd, and Timothy Olyphant. "The Starling" will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before its Netflix debut on September 24 (via Deadline), and who knows? It might just turn out to be the must-watch of the month.

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

September 3

Worth

September 8

JJ+E

September 10

Kate

Prey

September 15

Nightbooks

September 17

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Ankahi Kahaniya

The Stronghold

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

September 23

Je Suis Karl

September 24

The Starling

September 29

Friendzone

No One Gets Out Alive

Sounds Like Love