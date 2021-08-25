×
Cookies help us deliver our Services. By using our Services, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More.

Netflix September 2021 - The Best New Movies And TV Shows To Watch

Steve Maryweather looking serious Netflix/YouTube
By Pauli Poisuo/Aug. 25, 2021 3:02 pm EDT/Updated: Aug. 25, 2021 3:11 pm EDT

As summer starts giving way to fall, it's high time to curl up on the couch and watch a great movie or show ... or six. In other words, Netflix season is on its way, and fortunately, the streaming network is all too aware of the remote you're already reaching for. As such, its September 2021 catalog is full of all sorts of awesomeness, set to serve whichever mood might strike you.

Of course, the cornucopia of Netflix's new offerings for the first autumn month is so full of interesting things that you might find it difficult to figure out just what to watch. What's more, a number of shows and movies are on their way out, so there's also the matter of finally catching up with all those titles that you've been putting off during the summer before they leave the platform. To help you schedule the upcoming stream of complex heists, deadly game shows and other delights, here's a handy guide of the new and departing Netflix titles for September 2021.

A brand new bunch of Netflix movies is heading your way in September

Cassie looking shocked Netflix/YouTube

Once again, Netflix is out to make sure that your movie nights will be diverse and plentiful, as the streamer drops no less than 16 original films over the month of September. The movie month starts on September 2 with "Afterlife of the Party," in which Cassie (Victoria Justice) dies in her own birthday party, but can't move on before her spirit fixes a few past mistakes. The month wraps up with a bang on September 29 with a whole trio of films, including the chilling horror movie, "No One Gets Out Alive." Speaking of frightful stuff, there's also "Nightbooks," which is out on September 15, and features none other than Krysten Ritter ("Jessica Jones") as an evil witch. You might also want to check out the paranoia-inducing home invasion thriller "Intrusion," which drops on September 22.

One of the most interesting Netflix movies on September 2021 is without doubt "The Starling." The movie is based on a script which, as Deadline notes, has been on the pipeline for a number of years, and made its name as one of the best unproduced things in the land. Melissa McCarthy plays a grieving woman whose life becomes oddly intertwined with an antagonistic bird in this drama-comedy, which also features Kevin Kline, Chris O'Dowd, and Timothy Olyphant. "The Starling" will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival before its Netflix debut on September 24 (via Deadline), and who knows? It might just turn out to be the must-watch of the month.  

September 2

Afterlife of the Party

September 3

Worth

September 8

JJ+E

September 10

Kate

Prey

September 15

Nightbooks

September 17

The Father Who Moves Mountains

Ankahi Kahaniya

The Stronghold

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

September 23

Je Suis Karl

September 24

The Starling

September 29

Friendzone

No One Gets Out Alive

Sounds Like Love

Ease into September with a host of Netflix original TV series

Lucifer sitting on a throne Netflix/YouTube

To say that Netflix's slate of original shows for the coming September is packed with greatness is an understatement. Apart from returning favorites like "Dear White People" Season 4, there's a cool bunch of new arrivals, like Gabe Liedman's eagerly awaited adult animated comedy, Q-Force, about a group of LGBTQ+ spies. There's also the star-studded comedy-drama "On the Verge," and the fascinating South Korean thriller series about a deadly game show, "Squid Game." In fact, pretty much anything on this list is worth a shot, seeing as any new original show the streaming service drops has a chance to become a full-blown phenomenon. "Stranger Things" or "Bojack Horseman," anyone? 

When it comes to the longer-running series on the menu, one of the standouts is without doubt the sixth and final season of "Lucifer," which will finally reveal the ultimate fate of Tom Ellis' dapper devil. Another extremely interesting September arrival is "Money Heist" Part 5: Volume 1. This intricate Spanish crime drama has taken the world by storm, and will likely continue to do so on September 3 ... that is, if the heist crew can survive the challenges the new season throws at them. 

September 1

How to Be a Cowboy

September 2

Q-Force

September 3

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1

September 7

On the Verge

September 8 

The Circle: Season 3

Into the Night: Season 2

September 10

Lucifer: The Final Season

Metal Shop Masters

September 14

The World's Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5

September 15

Too Hot To Handle Latino (New episodes weekly)

Nailed It!: Season 6

September 17

Squid Game

Chicago Party Aunt

Sex Education: Season 3

September 21

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2

September 22

Dear White People: Volume 4

Jaguar

September 24

Jailbirds New Orleans

Blood & Water: Season 2

Midnight Mass

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

September 29

The Chestnut Man

MeatEater: Season 10 Part A

September 30

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

Coming soon

Baki Hanma

Bangkok Breaking

Kota Factory: Season 2

All sorts of classic movies and shows are coming to Netflix in September

Brody and the shark Universal Pictures

As summer starts giving way to fall, movie nights should see an exponential rise — and fortunately, Netflix is stocking up with a brand new bunch of classic movies and cool shows. September 1 alone ushers in dozens of quality movies, which range from zany offerings from Jack Black ("School of Rock") and Eddie Murphy ("The Nutty Professor" and its sequel, "The Klumps") to Ridley Scott's bleak sci-fi classic, "Blade Runner: The Final Cut." Armchair travellers will be happy to witness the arrival of the granddaddy of all survival romances, "The Blue Lagoon," on the streaming platform, while fans of an even wider emotional spectrum can enjoy Sergio Leone's classic gangster epic, "Once Upon A Time in America," starring Robert De Niro.

Fans of fine shark-themed cinema will have a field day on September 16, when Steven Spielberg's classic man-eater thriller "Jaws" swims to Netflix waters. Incidentally, fans of shark movies of the "entertaining but cheesy" variety also have a reason to rejoice, because the three "Jaws" sequels follow suite. 

September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie's Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

The Interview

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2 

Final Account

September 10

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 15

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

September 16

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 29

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

September 30

The Phantom

All the Netflix comedy specials and documentaries in August

Inspiration4 crew in weightless conditions Netflix/YouTube

Netflix wouldn't be Netflix if it wouldn't offer viewers a spread of quality documentaries and comedy specials. September 2021 is no exception, and the month is especially stacked on the documentary front. September 1 opens with "Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror." On September 6, the streaming service drops the first two episodes of the ambitious "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space," which documents the first all-civilian space flight, set to take place on September 15 (via Deadline). The project's third and fourth episode arrive on September 13, and a feature-length final episode comes in late September. 

Other highlights include "Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali," a look at the relationship between the famous pair, as well as "Schumacher," a look at the life and times of Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher. On the comedy special front, September 28 brings you "The Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!" in which host Rob Lowe takes you to an expert tour to some of the finest clichés in all land, from the Wilhelm Scream to protagonists who insist on walking away from explosions.  

September 1

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, Episodes 1-2

September 7

Untold: Breaking Point

September 9

The Women and the Murderer

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

September 13

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, Episodes 3-4

September 15

Schumacher

September 16

My Heroes Were Cowboys

September 22

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

September 24

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

September 28

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés!

September 29

Convergence: Courage in Crisis

Available late September

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space, feature length finale

Coming soon

Crime Stories: India Detectives

Fun for the whole Netflix Family in September

He-Man looking angry Netflix

Netflix Family titles for this September are many and varied. September 3 brings you "Dive Club," a look into the mystery-solving teenage divers of Cape Mercy, as well as "Sharkdog" — everyone's favorite pet that just so happens to be exactly what it says on the tin. 

If you're planning to watch Netflix's major documentary project for September — "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space" — as a family, you'll also definitely want to check out the Netflix Family companion piece to the space mission, "A StoryBots Space Adventure," in September 14. It pairs the Inspiration4 crew with the educational StoryBots for a learning experience of a lifetime, and looks into some pretty fascinating questions about space.

On September 16, it's time for one of the most interesting releases for the whole month, when the newest buzzy Netflix take on the "Masters of the Universe" lore arrives. "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe" is a heavily reimagined, computer-animated show, and its first trailer certainly got fans talking. There's every reason to believe that the actual show will have friends of the franchise watching.   

September 3

Dive Club

Sharkdog

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2

Octonauts: Above & Beyond

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

September 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist

Last call to catch up on these movies and shows

Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso fighting Columbia Pictures

While Netflix's September is full of greatness, a number of titles are also heading out through the revolving door. The good news is that you'll have all month to catch up on most of them, since the biggest exit rush will be at the very end of September. Even so, fans of "The Karate Kid" and "Star Trek" franchises should probably make some space in their calendar. All three films in the original "The Karate Kid" trilogy are crane-kicking their way out on September 30, and "Star Trek," "Star Trek: Enterprise," and "Star Trek: Voyager" are about to boldly go, as well. 

If you like horror, you might want to put some time aside to check out the three seasons of "Penny Dreadful" leaving Netflix on September 16. Fans of time-displaced British spies from the Swinging Sixties should also make sure to check out the three "Austin Powers" movies, which will all be grooving toward the general direction of away at the end of the month.

Leaving September 3

Kicking and Screaming 

Leaving September 6

Midnight Special 

Leaving September 7

Ripper Street: Series 1-5

Leaving September 11

Turbo 

Leaving September 12

I'm Sorry: Seasons 1-2

Leaving September 14

Pawn Stars: Season 2

Leaving September 15

Angry Birds: Seasons 1-2

As Above, So Below

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World 

Leaving September 16

Penny Dreadful: Seasons 1-3

Leaving September 18

Beauty & the Beast: Seasons 1-4

Leaving September 26

The Grandmaster

Leaving September 30

Air Force One 

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Boogie Nights 

Cradle 2 the Grave 

Evil: Season 1

Fools Rush In

Insidious 

Kung Fu Panda 

Kung Fu Panda 2 

No Strings Attached 

Prom Night 

Star Trek 

Star Trek: Enterprise: Seasons 1-4

Star Trek: Seasons 1-3

Star Trek: Voyager: Seasons 1-7 

The Karate Kid 

The Karate Kid Part II 

The Karate Kid Part III 

The Pianist

The Queen 

The Unicorn: Season 1 

Why Do Fools Fall in Love 

Recommended