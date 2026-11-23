5 Best James Coburn Western Movies, Ranked
One of the first things one notices about legendary actor James Coburn is his voice. Even in his younger years, Coburn had an immediately authoritative voice that commanded attention, even when he spoke a scant few words. Similarly remarkable was his ability to instantly convey a world-weary ambiance. Though ostensibly an actor being paid to play pretend in front of a camera, Coburn effortlessly made it seem like his characters really had endured for decades. Even the weakest features he appeared in could get a major boost from this quality. James Coburn was a legendary performer who left an impression no matter how much screen time he had.
James Coburn's career took him all over the map as an actor, but he was especially prominent in the Western film space. These exploits ensured that James Coburn has a presence in some of the most lauded Western motion pictures in history. For an illustration of just how esteemed Coburn's legacy is in the genre, just look at the five best James Coburn Western movies of all time (ranked below from "least best" to greatest based on their average Letterboxd user ratings). These five features have ensured that Coburn, decades after he died, remains a beloved and widely-discussed fixture of Westerns.
They also capture the kind of beloved auteurs Coburn worked with during his esteemed career, not to mention the wildly varying tonal aesthetics he could effortlessly inhabit. These five movies make it easier than ever to appreciate everything James Coburn brought to motion pictures.
5. Maverick
1994's "Maverick" feels like a movie from a wildly different era, though not necessarily because any of the material itself is "outdated" (beyond maybe seeing Mel Gibson as a handsome young leading man). Instead, "Maverick" epitomizes another time in regard to how Hollywood exploited old IP. In the '90s, making movies based on vintage TV shows was a default move when it came to studios looking for some easy cash. Thus, "The Brady Bunch," "Wild Wild West," "The Beverly Hillbillies," and so many other programs from the '50s, '60s, and '70s made it onto the big screen with famous people inhabiting familiar characters. Today, executives would just make legacy sequel TV shows continuing the storylines of the original programs, not feature-length movie reboots.
Back in 1994, though, "Maverick" was seen as a star-studded license to print money. The feature sees Bret Maverick (Mel Gibson) facing countless obstacles in his quest to win a poker championship while securing the help of Annabelle Bransford (Jodie Foster). The film's cast is absolutely loaded with major names from the history of Hollywood, including James Coburn playing Commodore Duvall. On Letterboxd, the film has a 3.4 average rating, a respectable reputation reflecting the talent of the assembled cast and assuredness of director Richard Donner.
Letterboxd users largely praised "Maverick" for delivering enough fun to get over its bumpier elements (like its weird approach to the Bransford character). Plus, letting Coburn shine in a prominent role only reinforced "Maverick" as one of the better '90s movies drawing from TV's past.
4. Ride Lonesome
Several of the 55 best Western movies of all time are from the 1950s, reflecting just how many of these features were released during this decade. In this era, Randolph Scott became a go-to Western leading man. One of Randolph Scott's best Western movies is the 1959 feature "Ride Lonesome," which manages to cram a lot into just 73 minutes of storytelling. In this production, Ben Brigade (Scott) is a bounty hunter who has finally caught up with criminal Billy John (James Best). However, this capture and arrest is just the first step of a larger plan Brigade has concocted involving taking down John's brother Frank.
While Brigade and John are stuck together, they encounter several colorful characters, including James Coburn's Whit and his buddy Sam Boone (Pernell Roberts), who have their own connections and desires for Billy John. With an average rating of 3.7 on Letterboxd, "Ride Lonesome" is clearly held in solid esteem decades after its premiere. Many of the site's reviews hail the film's effective compactness as well as director Bud Boetticher demonstrating assured yet undistracting artistry behind the camera. The sharply cast collection of performers assembled to realize this story is often lauded in these Letterboxd reviews, with folks like Coburn going a long way towards making this movie feel extra absorbing.
Incredibly, "Ride Lonesome" was Coburn's first feature film role. This stunning kick-off established both the genre and level of quality audiences would associate with Coburn for decades to come.
3. The Magnificent Seven
Akira Kurosawa's "Seven Samurai" isn't just a phenomenal motion picture, resonating as one of the samurai movies you most need to watch. It's also had an immense impact on global culture that's staggering to process. Specifically, "Seven Samurai" inspired the creation of the American remake "The Magnificent Seven," a 1960 John Sturges directorial effort that's still reverberating through and influencing modern cinema. "Seven Samurai" didn't just produce ripple effects on its own merits. It also spawned adjacent features that also forever changed movies. That's the power of Kurosawa right there.
"The Magnificent Seven" follows seven Western heroes who, though they may not be the most reliable or morally clean souls around, must save a small village from baddies. Playing the seven titular leads are a murderer's row of famous mid-20th-century faces. This means "The Magnificent Seven" ranks highly in many different filmographies (including being one of Charles Bronson's best Western movies). Unsurprisingly, "The Magnificent Seven" has a hearty 3.8 average rating on Letterboxd, with the title's excellent casting being a core component of many of its positive reviews. Steve McQueen's leading-man work especially drives many euphoric Letterboxd write-ups of the film.
James Coburn's work as one of the seven titular heroes, though, gets its share of Letterboxd praise too. With a slew of talented performers around delivering extremely classical Western mayhem, it's unsurprising that, even after so many remakes and pastiches, "The Magnificent Seven" remains beloved (if, inevitably, far less revered than "Seven Samurai").
2. Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid
Considered by many a must-watch '70s Western that still holds up today, director Sam Peckinpah's "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" is a sorrowful exercise (what else would you expect from an unflinchingly bleak filmmaker like Peckinpah) following the weary Sheriff Pat Garrett (James Coburn). His assignment is to take down not just a run-of-the-mill criminal, but a former pal: Billy the Kid (Kris Kristofferson). This mission challenges Garrett and reminds viewers, as so many Westerns do (especially ones made after the Hays Code collapsed), that the actual Wild West isn't like the classic wish-fulfillment fantasies dominating older entries in this genre.
Long after its original theatrical run finished, 1973's "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" has secured a 3.9 average Letterboxd rating. How on Earth could an audacious, melancholy Western that brought together Bob Dylan, Slim Pickens, and Harry Dean Stanton for the first time not be beloved by Letterboxd users? Many of these reviews hinged their praise on how this story allowed Peckinpah to really lean into his most agonizing and sad tendencies. Centering the story on one of Coburn's most aching and lived-in performances, meanwhile, lent further specificity to "Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid" that ensured it's endured as a beloved motion picture.
The lasting downbeat atmosphere Peckinpah conjured up here isn't one that's necessarily pleasant to experience. However, for many Letterboxd users, it's also an ambiance that's proved extraordinarily engrossing and memorable.
1. Duck, You Sucker!
If Sam Peckinpah was known for his bleak movies that put then-unprecedented levels of moral compromise and violence on the silver screen, fellow go-to Western filmmaker Sergio Leone was famous for sprawling epics often featuring maximalist violence. The five best Sergio Leone Western movies encapsulate these creative tendencies that ensured Leone's directorial efforts in this genre were like nothing anyone else could concoct. One particularly acclaimed tale from the director of "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly" was the 1971 feature "Duck, You Sucker!" That's got to be one of the most colorful titles of any 1970s movie, Western or otherwise.
In the heart of Mexico in 1913, a mismatched duo, bandit Juan Miranda (Rod Steiger) and Irish Republican Brotherhood veteran John H. Mallory (James Coburn), end up stuck together when it comes time to pull off a bank robbery. This spirals into the pair becoming ensnared in the larger Mexican Revolution and tossing dirt in the eyes of any authority figures in sight. This mammoth 157-minute enterprise has a 4.0-star average rating on Letterboxd, with many reviews expressing awe at just how well "Duck, You Sucker!" juggles many different plates in its runtime.
Also defining several of these glowing Letterboxd reviews is repeated praise for James Coburn's lead performance. In the middle of all this explosive madness, Coburn's ability to wring genuine pathos out of his role (not to mention proving skilled with all the punchlines and mayhem) was a standout for many "Duck, You Sucker!" viewers.