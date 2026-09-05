5 Best Charles Bronson Western Movies, Ranked

Did they say Charles Bronson is a hard man? They were most certainly right, at least when it comes to his on-screen persona. One of Hollywood's premier tough guys, who nevertheless could bring soul to his work, Bronson first garnered acclaim as a magnificent bit part player. Eventually, he proved himself by rising to main character status with "Death Wish" and many more films.

Bronson worked across a number of different genres, but when push comes to shove, it's safe to say that he made his reputation as a Western man. In fact, Bronson has been in some of the absolute best Western movies of all time – often as a supporting character, but sometimes as the main attraction.

As a reliable presence whose granite features could make any cowboy or desperado seem deadly, Bronson found steady employment in the Wild West genre for much of his career, and his sizable back catalog ended up including some serious gems. As such, anyone who wants to take a deep dive into Bronson's greatest Western hits is in for a huge treat. Don't believe us? Just take a peek at his five best Westerns, based on their Rotten Tomatoes scores.