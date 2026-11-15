5 Best TV Shows Like Stick

Adapted from an early 2010s "Funny or Die" skit, "Brockmire" gives Hank Azaria one of his rare leading roles as washed-up baseball announcer Jim Brockmire, the culmination of several years playing the character in various comic sketches and sports cable appearances. Ten years before the show starts, Azaria was at the top of his game, working in major league baseball. After discovering his wife's infidelity on-air, he had a very public breakdown, not helped by the amount of drugs and booze in his system. We pick up with him in 2017 as he's scraping by commentating for anybody who will have him, from cockfighting rings across Asia to the baseball minor leagues, which he hopes will offer him a route to a comeback.

Although a hit for IFC, running for four seasons before wrapping in 2020, "Brockmire" never broke out beyond its cult cable audience. Azaria won acclaim – and repeat Critics' Choice Award nominations – for his lead performance, proving that the comic character actor could anchor a show just as successfully as he could steal scenes within the supporting ensemble.

Watched after the runaway success of "Ted Lasso," the series — developed by Joel Church-Cooper — can't help but feel like its darker cousin, marrying an underdog redemption story with a melancholier character study, possessing more of a comic bite than you'd find in the exploits of Jason Sudeikis's overly nice soccer manager. The sports sitcom formula relies on tried-and-tested cliches to work, but the scripts are sharply written enough that Jim Brockmire's best and worst moments are sure to entertain.