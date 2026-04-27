5 Shows To Watch If You Like Running Point
In 2025, Netflix added a new half-hour comedy to its considerable line-up of streaming originals ... and that comedy, "Running Point," boasts some serious small-screen bonafides. Not only is it created by writer, producer, and actor Mindy Kaling (alongside Emmy nominee Ike Barinholtz from "The Studio" and writers and producers Elaine Ko and David Stassen), but it stars two-time Oscar nominee and rom-com queen Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, who finds herself managing a professional basketball team after her father's death.
In the show's debut season, Isla, who goes overlooked by both her dad and her brothers — Cam (Justin Theroux), Ness (Scott MacArthur), and Sandy (Drew Tarver) — ends up taking over control of the Los Angeles Waves after Cam is forced to step down to get treatment for his serious drug addiction. Despite loving basketball — and, as the kids might say, "knowing ball" — Isla initially finds herself a bit in over her head. Before long, though, she's successfully running the Waves with Ness and Sandy by her side as well as her best friend and chief of staff Ali Lee (Brenda Song) and Jackie Moreno (Fabrizio Guido), their secret half-brother who was working in concessions at Waves games before being welcomed back into the fold.
So if you've already binge-watched both seasons of "Running Point" (the second premiered on April 24, 2026), what should you add to your queue next? From other Kaling productions to shows about flawed, messy, and lovable women to other sports comedies, here's what you should watch if you like "Running Point."
The Mindy Project
Mindy Kaling has produced and created a ton of great TV shows, including "The Sex Lives of College Girls" and "Never Have I Ever" — but if you're looking for the one that's most similar to "Running Point," you'll want to check out "The Mindy Project" on Hulu. After her success as a writer and as Kelly Kapoor on "The Office," Kaling created and starred in this series about an ambitious OB-GYN, Dr. Mindy Lahiri, living in New York and trying to find love despite her considerable professional responsibilities. After three seasons on Fox, "The Mindy Project" moved over to Hulu for three more seasons, charting the ups and downs of Mindy's life and the stone-cold weirdos (which we mean as a compliment) who work at her practice.
Those weirdos include Ike Barinholtz's ex-con Morgan Fairchild Ransom Tookers (who's also a nurse), the handsome but neurotic Dr. Jeremy Reed (Ed Weeks), beautiful and in-demand nurse Tamra Webb (Xosha Roquemore), and Mindy's old Dartmouth friend and fellow doctor Peter Prentice (Adam Pally). Then, of course, there's Dr. Danny Castellano, Mindy's on-again, off-again love interest played by Chris Messina — so if you love the tension on "Running Point" between Isla and the original Waves head coach Jay Brown (Jay Ellis), you'll love the dynamic between Mindy and Danny on "The Mindy Project," which, again, is streaming on Hulu.
Ted Lasso
Looking for another comedy about someone in charge of a sports team who often finds themselves in over their head? "Ted Lasso" is a perfect pick. Launched during a tumultuous time across the world on Apple TV, "Ted Lasso," adapted from a character that Jason Sudeikis made up years prior, is helmed by Bill Lawrence, Joe Kelly, co-star Brendan Hunt, and Sudeikis himself and focuses on the titular Ted, who moves from Kansas to the United Kingdom after he's tapped to coach a Premier League soccer team called A.F.C. Richmond. One problem: Ted doesn't know anything about British football and only has experience with American football, which is precisely why the team's owner Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) hired him. As we learn in the series premiere, Rebecca is in the midst of a nasty divorce from her powerful husband Rupert Mannion (Anthony Head) and wants to run A.F.C. Richmond into the ground out of spite ... which is exactly why she hired Ted.
As "Ted Lasso" progresses, though, Rebecca comes to respect and even love her new best friend Ted, and a whole motley crew — including Ted's assistant coach Beard (Hunt), star players Jamie Tartt and Roy Kent (Phil Dunster and Brett Goldstein), and PR maven Keeley Jones (Juno Temple), just to name a few — helps A.F.C. Richmond succeed. If you're looking for a sports comedy to follow "Running Point," check out "Ted Lasso" on Apple TV — even if the third season did provide diminishing returns.
High Potential
"Running Point" centers around an extremely capable woman doing a job that nobody wanted to give to her in the first place, which where it overlaps perfectly with the hit ABC comedy "High Potential." Created by Drew Goddard and based on the French-Belgian show "Haut potentiel intellectuel," the series focuses on Morgan Gillory ("It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and "Hacks" standout Kaitlin Olson), a cleaning woman with a super-high IQ that classifies her as a "high potential intellectual." While she's cleaning the offices of the Los Angeles Police Department, Morgan ends up solving a hard-to-crack case, and against the wishes of detective Adam Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), the major crimes lieutenant Selena Soto ("Scrubs" veteran Judy Reyes) hires her as a consultant.
A slick, stylish procedural with a truly phenomenal star at its center — seriously, Olson is one of the funniest and most charismatic actors working today — "High Potential" is a whole lot of fun, and you get the sense that Morgan and Isla would probably get along pretty well. If you love "Running Point" and also love crime shows, definitely add "High Potential" to your watchlist; it's streaming on Hulu now.
Hacks
Isla on "Running Point" is always funny, even when her flaws are fully showing — and if you love that side of her, you'll love "Hacks," the HBO Max original that stars Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder as an unlikely but captivating comedy duo. As "Hacks" begins, Ava Daniels (Einbinder), a flailing comedy writer in hot water over some offensive social media posts, begrudgingly agrees to write jokes for fading comedy star Deborah Vance (Smart) to help revitalize her flagging career. Though the two women come from different generations, backgrounds, and sensibilities, Ava and Deborah bond, spar, bond, and spar over and over again, whether they're working on a new stand-up set or even a full-fledged late-night show.
"Hacks," like "Running Point," stars fallible but eminently lovable characters who are great at what they do but also are forced to learn from their own mistakes time and time again, just like Isla must as she runs the Los Angeles Waves on "Running Point." It's streaming on HBO Max now, so if you want to keep laughing after finishing "Running Point," absolutely put on "Hacks."
Succession
Okay, hear us out. Not only are "Running Point" and "Succession" both about siblings trying to take over their father's company and legacy, but "Succession" is quite a lot funnier than anybody ever wants to admit. If you can't get enough of the Gordon brothers and sister squabbling on "Running Point," "Succession" will scratch that itch when you're ready for your next binge-watch thanks to the Roy brothers and sister squabbling over their father Logan Roy's (Brian Cox) massive media company Waystar Royco. At the beginning of Jesse Armstrong's comedy-drama "Succession," it seems like Logan's ailing health will force him to step down as CEO of said company, Waystar Royco ... and immediately, his kids Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Siobhan, or Shiv (Sarah Snook) start vying for his seat. (There's also Alan Ruck's Connor, but because he doesn't share a mom with his three siblings, they forget about him a lot.)
On "Succession," it's not just blood relatives who try to take over Waystar Royco in Logan's stead; Shiv's social-climbing husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) also seeks power, as does the distant Roy relative "Cousin" Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun). Plus, again, "Succession" is wildly funny (Tom's "ludicrously capacious handbag" monologue from the fourth and final season comes to mind as just one example), so it pairs wonderfully with a comedy like "Running Point" — and it's available to watch in its entirety on HBO Max.
"Running Point," meanwhile, is streaming on Netflix now.