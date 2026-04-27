5 Shows To Watch If You Like Running Point

In 2025, Netflix added a new half-hour comedy to its considerable line-up of streaming originals ... and that comedy, "Running Point," boasts some serious small-screen bonafides. Not only is it created by writer, producer, and actor Mindy Kaling (alongside Emmy nominee Ike Barinholtz from "The Studio" and writers and producers Elaine Ko and David Stassen), but it stars two-time Oscar nominee and rom-com queen Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, who finds herself managing a professional basketball team after her father's death.

In the show's debut season, Isla, who goes overlooked by both her dad and her brothers — Cam (Justin Theroux), Ness (Scott MacArthur), and Sandy (Drew Tarver) — ends up taking over control of the Los Angeles Waves after Cam is forced to step down to get treatment for his serious drug addiction. Despite loving basketball — and, as the kids might say, "knowing ball" — Isla initially finds herself a bit in over her head. Before long, though, she's successfully running the Waves with Ness and Sandy by her side as well as her best friend and chief of staff Ali Lee (Brenda Song) and Jackie Moreno (Fabrizio Guido), their secret half-brother who was working in concessions at Waves games before being welcomed back into the fold.

So if you've already binge-watched both seasons of "Running Point" (the second premiered on April 24, 2026), what should you add to your queue next? From other Kaling productions to shows about flawed, messy, and lovable women to other sports comedies, here's what you should watch if you like "Running Point."