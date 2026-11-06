Blade Runner 2099: Everything You Need To Know About The Prime Video Series
Amazon Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series has been in the works for a long time, but despite its impending premiere date on November 25, 2026, the sci-fi project still remains an unknown commodity in many ways. Watch Looper's video above to learn everything you need to know about "Blade Runner 2099."
Silka Louisa's miniseries is the latest continuation of a story that started in Ridley Scott's 1982 classic "Blade Runner" and was explored further in Denis Villeneuve's stylish "Blade Runner 2049" in 2017. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer as aging replicant (and blade runner) Olwen and her human partner Cora, the Prime Video series offers a glimpse into a period in the Blade Runner universe that's far further along the timeline than either movie. From the looks of it, the series will be an interesting addition to the "Blade Runner" franchise, and will likely expand its lore in all sorts of new directions.
Blade Runner 2099 provides new sci-fi mysteries
The Blade Runner franchise has always relied on mystery. Deckard's (Harrison Ford) replicant status was deliberately kept ambiguous in the original "Blade Runner," and "Blade Runner 2047" leans heavily on secrets, as well. That's why it's not a massive shock that "Blade Runner 2099" is playing its cards fairly close to the chest, too.
To date, much of what we know about the project comes courtesy of the "Blade Runner 2099" panel at the 2026 Comic-Con as well as the few trailers, most recently the New York Comic-Con trailer. From what we've seen so far, the eight-episode series is a visually stunning look into the nature of replicants, and the possibility of finding a cure for their condition — presumably, the pre-determined short lifespan that has been a staple of their existence since the beginning of the franchise. Watching Looper's video above will give you all the available information we have about "Blade Runner 2099."