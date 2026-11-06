Blade Runner 2099: Everything You Need To Know About The Prime Video Series

Amazon Prime Video's "Blade Runner 2099" series has been in the works for a long time, but despite its impending premiere date on November 25, 2026, the sci-fi project still remains an unknown commodity in many ways. Watch Looper's video above to learn everything you need to know about "Blade Runner 2099."

Silka Louisa's miniseries is the latest continuation of a story that started in Ridley Scott's 1982 classic "Blade Runner" and was explored further in Denis Villeneuve's stylish "Blade Runner 2049" in 2017. Starring Michelle Yeoh and Hunter Schafer as aging replicant (and blade runner) Olwen and her human partner Cora, the Prime Video series offers a glimpse into a period in the Blade Runner universe that's far further along the timeline than either movie. From the looks of it, the series will be an interesting addition to the "Blade Runner" franchise, and will likely expand its lore in all sorts of new directions.