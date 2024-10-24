Is Deckard A Replicant In Blade Runner? Every Clue We Have, Explained

In 1982, Ridley Scott broke new ground in science fiction once again, dabbling in the concept of artificial intelligence and what it means to be human — all while having Harrison Ford getting drenched in a futuristic city while Rutger Hauer makes speeches about tears in rain. The film was "Blade Runner," now deemed as one of the greatest science fiction films of all time, with Scott's visual flair engulfing every frame with smoke and neon. While the aesthetics and techno-lit landscape would be replicated in other mediums in the years that followed, there was one detail that couldn't be matched, simply because the world didn't have a definitive answer to it. Even with its iconic Spinner cars zipping through the skies, a city that was bellowing fire, and oversized adverts for Coca-Cola, the biggest detail that had fans itching for clarification was regarding the film's hero Rick Deckard. They wondered whether or not, after spending an entire film hunting down Replicants, he was one himself.

It was even one of the biggest unanswered questions in "Blade Runner 2049," when Denis Villeneuve took on the unthinkable task of giving the beloved sci-fi movie a sequel. The matter of Deckard's origins are left in very murky territory, but where is the evidence that fans stand by with such fervor, and is there enough to confirm what they've always thought?