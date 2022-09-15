Amazon's Blade Runner 2099 Series Just Took A Major Step Forward

Back in February, Amazon announced its plans to continue the "Blade Runner" franchise with a live-action limited series set 50 years after "Blade Runner 2049." Aptly titled "Blade Runner 2099," the series was by no means a sure thing, but now fans have reason to start getting excited about the show.

Not only is "Blade Runner 2099" one step closer to hitting our TV screens, but it's also got some impressive creative personnel behind it. Ridley Scott, the filmmaker behind the original "Blade Runner," will shepherd the project in an executive producer capacity, and the show will be run by Silka Luisa, hot off of "Shining Girls" on Apple TV+.

Fans looking forward to the next installment in the "Blade Runner" saga don't have much to go on in terms of plot details or even a release date at this early stage. But they can begin to look forward to the cyberpunk franchise making its way to live-action TV for the first time ever.