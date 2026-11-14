5 Best Horror Movie Villains Of The 2020s (So Far)

Looking over a list of the best horror movies of all time, it's clear that there's no shortage of artistry in this amazing cinematic genre. Some films showcase that through extraordinary filming techniques, while others turn out particularly effective scares that are bound to inspire nightmares for eons to come. Then there are the films that get their terrifying power out of especially harrowing villains. Horror movies are places where artists let their imaginations run wild in concocting gloriously outsized adversaries that couldn't exist in any other genre. Only in horror films could foes like a chainsaw-wielding psycho or the various iterations of Ghostface exist in all their blood-stained glory.

Given that horror cinema has been so ubiquitous in 2020s cinema, it should be no surprise that this genre has once again delivered unforgettable new adversaries that have already etched themselves into people's memories. The five best horror movie villains of the 2020s (so far) are a collection of baddies that would make classic antagonists in the genre like Norman Bates and Hannibal Lecter proud. What's especially extraordinary about all five of these foes is how none of them are exactly like the other. They all range heavily in things like motivations or costumes.

Just like one's own nightmares, horror films can look like anything. That exciting and unnerving versatility is captured in these five 2020s horror cinema baddies, who go all over the place artistically. Prepare to let out countless blood-curdling screams as you experience why these five characters are so extraordinary.