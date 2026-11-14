5 Best Horror Movie Villains Of The 2020s (So Far)
Looking over a list of the best horror movies of all time, it's clear that there's no shortage of artistry in this amazing cinematic genre. Some films showcase that through extraordinary filming techniques, while others turn out particularly effective scares that are bound to inspire nightmares for eons to come. Then there are the films that get their terrifying power out of especially harrowing villains. Horror movies are places where artists let their imaginations run wild in concocting gloriously outsized adversaries that couldn't exist in any other genre. Only in horror films could foes like a chainsaw-wielding psycho or the various iterations of Ghostface exist in all their blood-stained glory.
Given that horror cinema has been so ubiquitous in 2020s cinema, it should be no surprise that this genre has once again delivered unforgettable new adversaries that have already etched themselves into people's memories. The five best horror movie villains of the 2020s (so far) are a collection of baddies that would make classic antagonists in the genre like Norman Bates and Hannibal Lecter proud. What's especially extraordinary about all five of these foes is how none of them are exactly like the other. They all range heavily in things like motivations or costumes.
Just like one's own nightmares, horror films can look like anything. That exciting and unnerving versatility is captured in these five 2020s horror cinema baddies, who go all over the place artistically. Prepare to let out countless blood-curdling screams as you experience why these five characters are so extraordinary.
Aunt Gladys in Weapons
"Weapons" was a gruesome and unsettling 2025 crowdpleaser chock full of surprises, including the presence of a key character who wasn't plastered all over its pre-release marketing campaign. That would be Amy Madigan's Aunt Gladys, the witch responsible for all those missing children and the chaos consuming the small town at the heart of "Weapons." Like so many great horror movie villains, Aunt Gladys solidifies herself in your memory with an immediately unforgettable visual appearance. That haphazard red wig, green necklace, maximalist makeup — all of it's so idiosyncratic yet feels like something you might see on a random older lady at your local drugstore.
Walking that visual tightrope is handled deftly by the "Weapons" team, who also make Gladys incredibly imposing and confident in her powers. The way she nonchalantly strolls around a kitchen while a man bludgeons another person to death, for instance, chillingly demonstrates the kind of indifference, control, and prowess that Gladys has. What's startling to the viewer is outright passe for Gladys, a dissonance that's remarkably eerie. Then there's Amy Madigan's gusto performance, which lends credible ominousness to someone who could have registered as a kooky caricature.
Instead, Madigan conveys unease even in her most low-key "Weapons" sequences. Her truly splendid and delicious performance accentuates all the great qualities ingrained into this horror movie villain. Plus, her eventual comeuppance in "Weapons" is not just unspeakable but cathartic, not to mention a source for tremendously amusing imagery.
Little Death in Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma
The trans-coded horror movie villain is a troubling and harmful trope perpetuated through decades of horror cinema. As late as 2013's "Insidious: Chapter 2," this sickening phenomenon equating transness and gender non-conformity with "scary" was still materializing in genre movies. Leave it to a genius filmmaker like Jane Schoenbrun to figure out a fantastic reimagination of that archetype with the character Little Death (Jack Haven) in 2026's "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma."
Little Death is the villain of the fictional in-universe "Camp Miasma" franchise that director Kris (Hannah Einbinder) has been tasked with rebooting — though this character may not be actually all that fictional. Schoenbrun's depiction of Little Death is fascinating, in that they're technically a "villain" in "Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma," but their perspective and agency is put at the forefront of the film.
An unforgettable sequence where Little Death slaughters a bunch of "Camp Miasma" campers to the tune of the Counting Crows ditty "A Long December," for instance, places viewers into Death's headspace and the catharsis they feel. We're supposed to see things from Little Death's viewpoint, not that of the campers biting the dust.
Meanwhile, Little Death's whole look, with an air vent head and plastic wrapping around their body, is an instantly iconic slasher outfit. To top it all off, Jack Haven's performance is a masterclass in purely physical acting. As a result, a modern horror legend emerges out of the genre's troubling past through the triumphant creativity underpinning Little Death.
Josh in Companion
Many of the most terrifying horror movie villains of all time are extremely heightened creations, like a scarred man running around your dreams, bizarre-looking aliens, or a bloodthirsty clown living in the sewer. Sometimes, though, ordinary-seeming people you can encounter in everyday life are the most frightening horror adversaries of all.
That's who serves as the main foe in 2025's "Companion," a must-watch sci-fi thriller with a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score. This feature-length filmmaking debut from writer-director Drew Hancock follows Iris (Sophie Thatcher), a woman visiting the best friends of her boyfriend, Josh (Jack Quaid). However, she soon learns she's actually a robotic girlfriend that Josh and his pals have malicious plans for.
Josh doesn't have a striking mask covering his face nor does he have any supernatural powers at this disposal. Instead, like Bear in "Obsession," he's a young man who believes women are property he should be able to control. His climactic whining about "how hard it is for people like me" epitomizes the warped victim complex and toxic gender notions informing his possessiveness towards Iris. Hancock's script and especially Thatcher's performance make Iris such a compelling protagonist that it makes Josh's cruelty and dehumanizing attitude toward her extra chilling.
Most terrifying of all, though, is that you just have to throw a rock at any internet comment section or modern political rally to hear Josh's "Companion" dialogue and perception of women in real life. Being so tangibly ripped from reality makes this character extra nightmare-inducing.
Pearl in X and Pearl
The greatest horror movie sequels reflect how follow-ups are baked into the DNA of this genre's modern form. Jason, Freddy, Chucky, and others all come back constantly for new adventures. Heck, Jigsaw in "Saw" died at the end of the franchise's third installment, yet the producers and writers keep concocting ways to bring him back into the fold. Horror sequels love bringing back familiar foes, but how often do those adversaries actually evolve over multiple installments? Typically, they're static individuals who have to resist change so as not to incur the wrath of paying moviegoers who'd hate to see someone like Leatherface not act according to expectations.
Ti West's "X" and "Pearl" (both 2022) are an interesting duology in that they allow a horror movie baddie, Pearl (Mia Goth), to be drastically different from one movie to the next. Appearing as an elderly but bloodthirsty woman in "X," Pearl takes center stage in her younger form in "Pearl." This World War I period piece follows Pearl harboring dreams of stardom on her farm and taking extremely grisly means to realize those ambitions. Not only is it fascinating to see Pearl's severe overhauling between both outings, but the occasionally unblinking camerawork in "Pearl" provides a far more intimate gaze into a horror movie antagonist than audiences could typically ever dream of.
Pearl's volatile, flexible personality, not to mention her sneakily vicious streak, makes her a standout horror baddie like no other. Too bad a franchise that delivered a character this interesting culminated in the underwhelming "MaXXXine."
Remmick in Sinners
After delivering one of the best superhero movie villains of all time with Kilmonger in "Black Panther," writer-director Ryan Coogler effortlessly turned around and delivered one of the greatest horror movies menaces of the 2020s and horror cinema in general with Remmick (Jack O'Connell) in 2025's "Sinners."
This Irish vampire and his cronies intrude on the juke joint that twins Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) have created because Remmick craves the musical gifts of Sammie (Miles Canton). He'll do anything to get that gifted musician, including turning everyone in sight into a vampire. This guy is clearly a malicious and terrifying force, but there's also a discernible humanity to Remmick that makes him compelling.
A quiet, tender scene depicting him and his two vampire comrades softly singing "Will Ye Go, Lassie Go?" encapsulates a sense of yearning driving all of Remmick's devious actions. On the other hand, when it's time for Remmick to become an over-the-top foe, Coogler and O'Connell are more than up to the task. Anytime Remmick bursts in from out of nowhere and shouts "SAMMIE!" is utterly delightful. His more monstrous form in the "Sinners" finale is also immensely iconic, while Remmick being unabashedly a classical vampire (he must be invited into spaces, garlic stops him, etc.) makes him a confident extension of a monster that's existed in cinema since its very inception.
Whether he's functioning as an engaging dramatic character or a maximalist horror baddie, Remmick absolutely crushes it. Ryan Coogler's excellent writing strikes again!