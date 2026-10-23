Clayface Easter Eggs Only True DC Fans Noticed

So far, the DC Universe hasn't been shy on delivering Easter Eggs that hint at this franchise's larger world. Various details you missed in James Gunn's "Superman," for instance, included nods to the existence of Gotham City and multiple eras of classic DC heroes. Then there's recent TV programs like the second "Peacemaker" season, which featured a character explicitly referencing Bludhaven, while "Lanterns" confirmed that DC Comics fixtures like The Phantom Zone and Midway City are alive and well. Imminent DC Universe productions like "The People v. Gorilla Grodd" and "Man of Tomorrow" promise to only further deepen the wealth of Easter eggs across this franchise.

"Clayface," the third feature film in the DC Universe, is a wildly different creation from either "Superman" or "Supergirl." However, it firmly exists in the DC Universe, and thus continues the tradition of this franchise using Easter Eggs to reinforce its larger world. Even as Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys Harries) grapples with how a medical procedure is altering his body and sending him down the path to becoming a Batman baddie, there's Easter eggs littered across "Clayface" that'll immediately grab the attention of DC Comics fans while going over the heads of general audiences.

What exactly are the tidbits on offer? More specifically, how do they relate to the larger DC Universe or DC Comics history? Let's break down these easy-to-miss "Clayface" details continuing the trend of noteworthy DC Universe Easter eggs.