5 Best TV Shows Like Dark Matter

The second season of "Dark Matter" has been a huge step-up from the first, expanding upon its ideas as it delves deeper into its alternate realities. However, the end is in sight, with only a small handful of episodes left to air at the time we're writing this, meaning you're now likely looking for the next thought-provoking sci-fi series to binge watch.

Luckily, we have you covered, and we've handpicked five cult shows that are worth seeking out if you like complex, idea-driven science-fiction. The series we've chosen below all have dense mysteries and raise just as many questions as they answer, and if you like "Dark Matter," you'll be primed to love these shows which also invite audiences to fall deeper down the rabbit hole with them.

Some of these shows were cancelled ahead of their time; others are strong one-season wonders or miniseries which offer extensive food for thought for adventurous viewers. They're all essential viewing for fans of the genre, so prioritize catching up with these after the "Dark Matter" finale.