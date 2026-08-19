The Only Recap You Need Before Dark Matter Season 2

Blake Crouch's "Dark Matter" is returning to Apple TV on August 28, 2026, continuing the exciting story of Jason (Joel Edgerton) and Daniela Dessen's (Jennifer Connelly) adventures in alternate realities. Looper's video above is a handy way to get yourself up to speed about the events of the story so far before you dive into the show's intricate twists and turns.

Not to be confused with the 2015 Syfy show of the same name, "Dark Matter" revolves around Edgerton's physicist character, whose alternate-universe counterpart hoists him into a different reality and attempts to take his place for reasons unknown. Aided by his alt's girlfriend Amanda Lucas (Alice Braga), the first Jason attempts to find his way back to his native reality.

Of course, there are a few hitches along the way. Over the course of Season 1, we find out that there are far more realities than just these two, and things get extremely complicated for our original Jason. "Dark Matter" has been a hidden Apple TV gem since it premiered in May 2024. It's a must-watch for fans of shows like "For All Mankind."