Practical Magic 2 Review: This Lazy Legacy Sequel Didn't Put Us Under Its Spell

It's easy to forget just how weird the first "Practical Magic" was (be sure to check out Looper's recap if you need a more in-depth refresher). Remembered fondly as a whimsical supernatural fantasy, it's a consistently jarring tonal clash on a scene-by-scene basis, where a brutal (for PG-13 audiences) scene of sexual assault and murder can sit awkwardly next to potion-making montages and well-worn romcom tropes. Directed by the actor Griffin Dunne, it was almost held together by the heightened, madcap visual sensibility he likely gleaned from working with Martin Scorsese on his out-of-character cult comedy "After Hours," but it wasn't enough to make such an unkempt genre mash-up cohere.

"Practical Magic" is one of the stranger films to have maintained a mainstream following over the years, which is why it's so immediately distracting when "Practical Magic 2" feels so phoned-in and risk averse. It feels like the generic adventure the first one would have been if anybody involved had acted upon a single studio note, despite being adapted from author Alice Hoffman's sequel novel.

Directed by Susanne Bier — who previously worked with Sandra Bullock on "Bird Box" and Nicole Kidman on the TV series "The Perfect Couple" and "The Undoing" – this is the laziest form of legacy sequel. It's set a generation after the last film, but features two leads written like they've experienced no personal growth of character in the intervening 25 years, their relationships with their own witchy elders (Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing) written exclusively in Hallmark card platitudes about femininity.

Shot by the cinematographer Simon Duggan, whose work with George Miller and Baz Luhrmann has verged into eye-popping, live-action cartoon territory, it looks uncharacteristically flat and televisual, lacking any magic (practical or otherwise) because every set looks like a set, every Massachusetts street evidently filmed on location in London. It feels insultingly phoned in by everybody involved.