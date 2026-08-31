The Only Recap You Need Before Practical Magic 2

More often than not, movie sequels tend to arrive within a few years of the original film. This isn't the case with the romantic fantasy "Practical Magic 2," which is set to premiere on September 10, 2026 — an impressive 28 years after the original "Practical Magic." This warrants a recap of the story, and watching Looper's video above will get you up to date on everything there is to know about the world of "Practical Magic."

"Practical Magic 2" is directed by Susanne Bier from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman, Georgia Pritchett, and Kelly Marcel. Like the original, it's based on a novel by Alice Hoffman – namely, her "Practical Magic" novel's third sequel, "The Book of Magic." The story focuses on the magically talented Owens family, and features a cast for the ages. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return as Sally and Gillian Owens, two witch sisters who starred in the original "Practical Magic." Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing also return as the pair's aunts, Bridget "Jet" Owens and Frances "Franny" Owens.

Newcomers to the franchise include Joey King and Maisie Williams as Sally's daughters Kylie and Antonia, and Solly McLeod as Thomas Lockland. Lee Pace and Xolo Maridueña also play roles in "Practical Magic 2."