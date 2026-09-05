5 Supernatural Horror TV Shows Way Better Than Talamasca: The Secret Order

Anne Rice passed away in 2021, so it's a shame she never got to see her Immortal Universe brought to the small screen. The prolific author specialized in Gothic fiction and is perhaps best known for "Interview with the Vampire," which got turned into a TV series starting in 2022. "Mayfair Witches" arrived the following year, followed in 2025 by "Talamasca: The Secret Order," offering up all things dark and macabre.

While the previous two series focus on vampires and witches, respectively, "Talamasca" was about those tasked with keeping those supernatural beings in order. Guy Anatole (Nicholas Denton) is a psychic who gets called to join the Talamasca, a clandestine organization that monitors the activities of all things that go bump in the night. Guy's job is to monitor the vampire Jasper (William Fichtner) to see what he's up to.

Sadly, "Talamasca: The Secret Order" was canceled by AMC after just one season, but it's found new life on Netflix, with many people checking out the series there. With only six episodes to go through, you may find yourself chomping at the bit for more supernatural horror shows in the same vein and, dare we say, way better in quality than "Talamasca: The Secret Order."