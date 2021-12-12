The Devastating Death Of Anne Rice

Anne Rice, the author best known for her "The Vampire Chronicles" book series and, specifically, the 1976 novel "Interview with the Vampire," has died at age 80, per Variety. The outlet also shared an announcement from the author's son, Christopher Rice, who confirmed his mother's passing to the public on his Facebook and Twitter.

In Christopher's post, he informed readers that Rice died "due to complications resulting from a stroke." The author's social media statement also told fans that Rice's death occurred almost exactly 19 years after the passing of her late husband, Stan Rice. After sharing intimate details of Rice's final hours, Christopher shared that his mother will be interred in a family mausoleum in New Orleans, the city where she was born, and which served as the colorful backdrop to "Interview."

Rice leaves behind a colossal body of work that has permanently impacted the landscape of contemporary literature. Primarily known for books that blend gothic horror, romance, and fantasy, her career spans nearly 50 years, and her oeuvre contains more than 30 novels. Among that collection of writing are books like "The Vampire Lestat," "Exit to Eden," and "The Queen of the Damned."