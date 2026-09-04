5 Movies To Watch If You Like Onslaught

Adam Wingard's "Onslaught" wears its inspirations on its sleeve — a "best of" list of '80s action movies, horror flicks, and science fiction. In Wingard's own words, James Cameron and John Carpenter were his primary influences on the film. "All my favorite movies are B-movies," he said, reflecting not just on classic video store canon like "Assault on Precinct 13," which we'll cover, and "Tremors," but going on to honor the stars that brought that classic '80s flavor — like Michael Biehn and Reginald VelJohnson, who both appear in his new film.

In light of that lineage, we've assembled a short list of films to check out if you just saw "Onslaught" and find yourself chomping at the bit for more in the same style. Think of it as a brief curriculum of the retro action/horror thriller, ranging from the all-time classics to some of the more standout modern examples, of which "Onslaught" is just the latest.

From Cameron to Carpenter, to a past film from Wingard himself, these five movies are a perfect next watch if you loved "Onslaught."