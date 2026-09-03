'Onslaught' Review: A Relentless Action-Horror Thrill Ride

Wingard's focal point is Celeste (Adria Arjona), a former military sniper who's resigned to a desert trailer park. Antisocial, hard-living, and nursing a dose of unshakable trauma, Celeste works as the trailer park's property manager, bonding with her neighbor and fellow veteran Josiah (Reginald VelJohnson) and collecting a paycheck to do little work on a place that's long since crumbled. Her only connection to the outside world is her daughter, Daisy (Blake Kennedy), who gets dropped on her doorstep unceremoniously by Celeste's ex-husband along with news that Daisy will be relocating, leaving her mother behind with everyone else.

Faced with the reality that what's left of her family might soon come apart, Celeste barely has time to catch her breath before something much more dangerous rears its head. Out in the desert, a Nazi scientist (Dan Stevens) has been crafting a trio of super soldiers like none other, human weapons who won't stop killing unless halted by force. When these weapons break containment, they head straight for the nearest signs of life, putting everyone in the trailer park in the crosshairs.

"Onslaught" runs at just 90 minutes, meaning that apart from a few quiet moments, we're strapped in from the start. Wingard sets up something not unlike one of John Carpenter's best movies, "Assault on Precinct 13," a scrappy action film that doesn't spare the mayhem, but the film doesn't lean entirely on established formulas. His time away from indie cinema hasn't softened Wingard's taste for onscreen brutality nor the weird. Stevens, sporting albino makeup, a spotless white cape, and blaring classical music, is a wonderfully arch mad scientist, setting up Celeste's opposition in a familiar yet strange and instinctive manner. Off the studio franchise leash, Wingard and Barrett get weird with it, and that serves the film well, even when its eccentricities chop up the narrative along the way.