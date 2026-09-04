Onslaught Pays Tribute To The Most Underrated '80s Action Movie Icon

Contains spoilers for "Onslaught"

When most people think of the best sci-fi and action movies of the '80s, they come with a handful of specific names: Stallone and Schwarzenegger at the top, Harrison Ford at the same level but in a slightly different space, then Kurt Russell, and a little further down, names like Dolph Lundgren or Jean-Claude Van Damme. But that list skips a key player of the era — one who never quite got top billing, but who deserves a lot more credit for his contributions. That actor is Michael Biehn, best known as Kyle Reese in "The Terminator" and Corporal Dwayne Hicks in "Aliens," who's now back in a film designed to evoke both: Adam Wingard's '80s action-horror throwback, "Onslaught."

Biehn plays Baylor, the overseer of the secret military facility where Dr. Kammler (Dan Stevens) is building his supersoldiers. Baylor reports to a mysterious "board" regarding the program's success, but he doesn't last long, expiring alongside Kammler during the soldiers' escape. But in his brief time, he does get to deliver a handful of classic Michael Biehn lines, bringing the gravitas and pedigree of a true '80s sci-fi action vet.

For director Adam Wingard, Biehn was an absolute must-get for exactly that reason. "In sixth grade, my friends and I created a Michael Biehn fan club," Wingard revealed in the film's press materials. "We just thought he was the absolute coolest actor, and he was what we all wanted to look like. I used to slick my hair back to resemble his hair in 'Aliens.'"