Hollywood Doesn't Make Sci-Fi Epics Like This '80s Movie Today

We are living through another golden age of sci-fi movies. Films like "Mad Max: Fury Road," "Annihilation," "Arrival," "Dune," "Blade Runner 2049," "Ex Machina," and, more recently, "Project Hail Mary" have all shot science fiction back to the top of the cinematic charts, with many of those examples also having ties to another stellar decade for sci-fi cinema — the 1980s. But while there are some similarities between the grand genre epics of today and the groundbreaking work of that earlier decade — and many improvements in the interim — there's also something that's been lost, and the best way to talk about it is via Star Wars.

"The Empire Strikes Back" opened the 1980s with one of the greatest sci-fi films, and arguably the greatest sci-fi sequel, ever produced. It launched what many would call the genre's strongest decade in Hollywood, and it did so in many ways that would become common in the wake of its influence: the blend of stunning on-location photography and complex soundstage sets, sophisticated special effects work, and a scale and grandeur that extended beyond the film's own runtime. The '80s were full of sci-fi films that were ahead of their time, and "Empire" is a perfect example.

But there's also something about "Empire" that the sci-fi blockbusters of today seem to have lost: a feeling of romance — not strictly in terms of love, but in that classic sci-fi way, defined by heroic deeds, high adventure, and a sense of wonder. "Empire" walked a narrow line between Arthurian magic and harsh, lived-in sci-fi, striking a balance that the films of today have largely left behind.