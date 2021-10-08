Denis Villeneuve Opens Up About The Biggest Challenge Of Making Dune

Denis Villeneuve's upcoming "Dune" — based on the famous 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name by Frank Herbert — is one of the most highly anticipated movies of the year. Having just premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September — to an eight-minute standing ovation no less — the film is finally making its way to US theaters (and HBO Max) on October 22 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

"Dune," set far into the future, follows Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the heir of the noble House Atreides, as he and his family find themselves at war for the dangerous desert planet Arrakis — also referred to as Dune. According to the film's official press release, via Legendary Entertainment, Dune is "the only producer of a precious resource, [and] control of Arrakis is highly contested among the noble families" and eventually leads Paul and his family to be betrayed. The upcoming film, titled on-screen as "Dune: Part I," will cover roughly the first half of its source material.

Herbert's novel is widely considered one of the best and most influential sci-fi novels of all time. With its universally well-regarded reputation — not to mention the many, many sci-fi fans who adore the novel — there's naturally a lot of pressure that comes with adapting it for the screen. Villeneuve, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth, recently opened up about the biggest challenges he faced in making "Dune."