5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Lioness

This article contains discussions of domestic abuse and sexual assault.

In recent years, showrunner, producer, director, and actor Taylor Sheridan — who was previously known for writing genuinely great films like "Hell or High Water" and "Sicario" — has become one of the biggest names in television thanks to his juggernaut hit "Yellowstone." Even though the "Yellowstone" universe is vast at this point, with prequels and sequels and spin-offs galore, Sheridan has also worked on a handful of other shows ... including "Lioness," a female-led spy thriller that's an absolute delight.

Zoe Saldaña, who won her first Academy Award in 2025 for her supporting turn in the film "Emilia Pérez," leads "Lioness" as Joe McNamara, the leader of a CIA unit called the "Lioness program" that utilizes strong female agents to fight terrorism in the Middle East. Joe, who's famous within the universe of "Lioness" for being instrumental in the assassination of real-life figure Abu Musab al-Zarqawi while in the program herself, is a senior case officer when we first meet her — and she's surrounded by the best of the best. Besides her family, including her husband Dr. Neal McNamara (Dave Annable) and their daughter Kate (Hannah Love Lanier), Joe works with powerful figures like the United States Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Morgan Freeman), the CIA's director of operations Byron Westfield (Michael Kelly), and CIA Clandestine Service supervisor Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman, always game to don a different wig on the small screen).

So what should you watch next if you're totally obsessed with "Lioness?" We have some ideas. Save for one show here (which still features many incredible female characters), all of these suggestions are, like "Lioness," led by female protagonists who are spies, work in law enforcement, catch bad guys, or all three. If you love "Lioness," check these picks out.