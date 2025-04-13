Is Taylor Sheridan's Special Ops: Lioness Based On A True Story?

Lance corporal Amy Folwell went on to have two kids after coming home and she settled into a new life as a social worker. She left the Armed Forces and returned to the United States in 2007 after a near-death experience. "I sustained a traumatic brain injury after being hit by an IED during a convoy," she told the New York Post. She's still dealing with the effects of the attack to this day (these include PTSD, migraines, and bouts of anxiety), but she knows she's one of the lucky ones. "I'm just thankful to be alive," she said. "Not everyone over there was so fortunate."

Folwell actually arrived at her base just a month after another female soldier had been killed by a suicide bomber, and other women met similar fates after she left the Middle East: In 2011, 1st Lieutenant Ashley White-Stumpf was killed by an IED. "Special Ops: Lioness" doesn't tell any one individual real life story, but, according to Folwell, the important thing is that it shines a light on the sacrifices made by women in the Armed Forces. "Women are needed in duty much more than they're given credit for," she said. "It should be known that there are women in combat doing great things."

