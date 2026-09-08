'70s Westerns That We Wish Got Sequels

Great Western sequels are too few and far between. The genre lends itself to simple narratives with emphatic conclusions that can be told within a single movie. However, some cowboys rode off into the sunset before they could maximize their potential, which is especially true for the gunslingers and outlaws who populated 1970s Westerns.

The Westerns of the '70s are edgier and grittier than the genre efforts that came before. Until then, Westerns were typically about clean-cut heroes taking on bad guys, and portrayed the Old West in a romantic light. By contrast, '70s Westerns were revisionist flicks with more complex characters, some of whom deserved further adventures.

This exercise will look at five '70s efforts that deserved sequels. On this list, you'll find stories about ghosts, lawmen, and detectives solving mysteries on trains, so there's something for all tastes. So, without further ado, let's take a look at them.