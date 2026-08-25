5 Best Western Movies About Billy The Kid, Ranked

Many gunslingers and outlaws of the Wild West dreamed of making themselves so well known that they could enter the realm of legend. William "Billy the Kid" Bonney achieved this in only a few short years, until he bumped into the other side of the Wild West outlaw life. Killed by Sheriff Pat Garrett at just 21 years old, the man whose real name was Henry McCarthy took part in the cattle-themed Lincoln County War, killed or played a part in killing at least nine people, and is still remembered today.

As is so often the case with Western outlaws of some (ill) repute, there are many books and movies about Billy's exploits. Perhaps due to his borderline mythological status and early death, filmmakers tend to go nuts with Billy. Even if not the most historically accurate Westerns out there, the many great cinematic fantasies and reinterpreted visions of the Western figure nevertheless make it difficult to pick the best Billy the Kid movie out of the pack. Here's a list of five of the best Billy the Kid movies that fans of the legendary gunslinger will enjoy, based on their IMDb ratings.