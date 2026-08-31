Resident Evil: Everything We Know About The 2026 Movie

The Resident Evil video game series has inspired numerous big screen adaptations over the years. However, the Milla Jovovich-led Resident Evil movies have always veered heavily toward science fiction-flavored action and fancy fight choreography instead of all-out survival horror. Now, Zach Cregger's upcoming Resident Evil movie is on its way to correct course with a vengeance. Watch Looper's video above to get the most up-to-date information about the upcoming film as well as some behind-the-scenes details.

In recent years, the Resident Evil video games have evolved. While the game series has also experimented with several action-oriented installments, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" and "Resident Evil Village" have taken things closer toward classic, atmospheric survival horror. Based on the first, winter-themed and visually exciting "Resident Evil" movie trailer, Cregger intends to go down the same route, which should be a great fit for the filmmaker behind the acclaimed movies "Barbarian" and "Weapons." From the looks of it, what he intends to deliver will be completely different from any "Resident Evil" project we've seen before.