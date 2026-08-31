Resident Evil: Everything We Know About The 2026 Movie
The Resident Evil video game series has inspired numerous big screen adaptations over the years. However, the Milla Jovovich-led Resident Evil movies have always veered heavily toward science fiction-flavored action and fancy fight choreography instead of all-out survival horror. Now, Zach Cregger's upcoming Resident Evil movie is on its way to correct course with a vengeance. Watch Looper's video above to get the most up-to-date information about the upcoming film as well as some behind-the-scenes details.
In recent years, the Resident Evil video games have evolved. While the game series has also experimented with several action-oriented installments, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" and "Resident Evil Village" have taken things closer toward classic, atmospheric survival horror. Based on the first, winter-themed and visually exciting "Resident Evil" movie trailer, Cregger intends to go down the same route, which should be a great fit for the filmmaker behind the acclaimed movies "Barbarian" and "Weapons." From the looks of it, what he intends to deliver will be completely different from any "Resident Evil" project we've seen before.
The new Resident Evil movie combines action and atmosphere
While Zach Cregger is the big draw, you'll want to keep an eye on just about every other announced name on the board for "Resident Evil." Cregger co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten, who worked on several installments in the John Wick franchise. The actors involved in the project are no slouches, either, with several talented performers among the cast.
Austin Abrams ("Euphoria") is the movie's protagonist, medical courier Bryan, who's thrown into a desperate and lonely struggle for survival. Zach Cherry ("Severance"), Kali Reis ("True Detective: Night Country"), Paul Walter Hauser ("Cobra Kai"), and Johnno Wilson ("Twisted Metal") all have roles in the movie, as well.
"Resident Evil" arrives in cineplexes on September 18, 2026. With Cregger bringing his patented atmosphere to the project, many fans are hoping that this will be one of the best "Resident Evil" movies yet. If you want more information on it, Looper's video above is the best way to find out precisely what to expect.