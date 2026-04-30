The Resident Evil Movie Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
One thing everyone knows about Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie is that the writer/director didn't use any of the characters or storylines from the games. It's a completely new thing simply set within the "Resident Evil" universe. That's a pretty big swing for a franchise with as much lore as "Resident Evil," but, based on reactions to the new trailer, people don't seem to mind too much because it looks amazing.
It's a brilliantly simple trailer. We see medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams) phone his partner to apologize for getting cut off earlier and to let them know that they might not see each other again as he's "in a seriously f***ed up situation." The severity of said situation becomes clear as the trailer goes on, with Bryan shown running for his life through the snow, discovering a creepy guy in a sewer, and several limbs suddenly materializing out of a doorway.
"Honestly couldn't care less if this isn't a straight adaptation of any of the games as long as it captures the spirit, which it definitely looks like to be the case," said u/TheFlashyMastodon21 on Reddit. Fellow Redditor u/ElPrestoBarba wrote that the trailer captures the feeling of playing the games. "Him rummaging through drawers, finding a random shotgun, dropping into the sewers, seemingly being alone for the most part, that's all RE to me."
In Zach Cregger we trust
Yes, a "Resident Evil" movie that deviates from the source material might turn off some hardcore fans of the long-running video game franchise. However, this film has the advantage of being written and directed by new horror maestro Zach Cregger, whose critically acclaimed films "Barbarian" and "Weapons" are proof enough that the franchise is in safe hands. Cregger doesn't just make horror movies, he makes really good horror movies, and fans are excited to see what he's cooking up for his "Resident Evil" film. "Looks very Cregger-ish. I am READY to see it," wrote Redditor u/unicornmullet after the trailer dropped.
Elsewhere, u/G00bernaculum makes a great case for Cregger's involvement, writing, "Cregger is the perfect writer for this. Weapons and barbarian play out just like video games. Early acts are horror, later acts are thrillers." It's pretty astonishing that Cregger has earned this much goodwill and fan respect, but that's just how good "Barbarian" and "Weapons" are. He looks set to continue his winning streak with his next picture, which will be the eighth "Resident Evil" film overall and the second reboot after 2022's "Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City."