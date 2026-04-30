The Resident Evil Movie Trailer Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

One thing everyone knows about Zach Cregger's upcoming "Resident Evil" movie is that the writer/director didn't use any of the characters or storylines from the games. It's a completely new thing simply set within the "Resident Evil" universe. That's a pretty big swing for a franchise with as much lore as "Resident Evil," but, based on reactions to the new trailer, people don't seem to mind too much because it looks amazing.

It's a brilliantly simple trailer. We see medical courier Bryan (Austin Abrams) phone his partner to apologize for getting cut off earlier and to let them know that they might not see each other again as he's "in a seriously f***ed up situation." The severity of said situation becomes clear as the trailer goes on, with Bryan shown running for his life through the snow, discovering a creepy guy in a sewer, and several limbs suddenly materializing out of a doorway.

"Honestly couldn't care less if this isn't a straight adaptation of any of the games as long as it captures the spirit, which it definitely looks like to be the case," said u/TheFlashyMastodon21 on Reddit. Fellow Redditor u/ElPrestoBarba wrote that the trailer captures the feeling of playing the games. "Him rummaging through drawers, finding a random shotgun, dropping into the sewers, seemingly being alone for the most part, that's all RE to me."