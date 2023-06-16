Resident Evil: Why Did Milla Jovovich Stop Playing Alice & Will She Return?

Long before "The Last of Us" became required Sunday night viewing or "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" raced past $1 billion at the global box office, Sony pushed the boundaries of video game movies. They didn't invent the concept, but making one, let alone six "Resident Evil" movies proved they were ahead of the times, even if the final product wasn't the best.

Although Mila Jovovich was integral to bringing "Resident Evil" to the big screen, her character Alice has been notably absent from any recent attempts to reboot the franchise. In an interview with ComicBook.com, Jovovich's husband and "Resident Evil" director Paul W.S. Anderson stated "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter," his and Jovovich's final outing, wraps up Alice's story, a character he created for Jovovich to play. Recent "Resident Evil" reboots have focused on characters from the video games, so that could explain Alice's absence from the projects.

Another reason could be that an on-set accident pushed her away from "Resident Evil." While Jovovich wasn't directly injured, her stunt double Olivia Jackson suffered severe injuries on the set of "The Final Chapter," suing Anderson after an accident left her in a coma and with an amputated arm. A traumatizing accident like that is more than enough to drive someone away, but Jovovich isn't swearing off one day returning to "Resident Evil."